9 great reads from CNET this week

Been busy this week trying to figure out how Facebook's new privacy-focused plans will change your social media habits? Or maybe you've been following the Apple-Qualcomm trial, or deciding whether to buy a Galaxy S10 phone, which went on sale Friday.

No problem. Here are a few of the week's best stories, in case you missed them.

The 2011 meltdown in Japan is still too hot for humans to handle. Send in the machines.

James Martin/CNET

Android handset makers are rushing to launch 5G phones. Here's why you might want to wait until next year before you buy one.

Getty Images

The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero cliches in the best possible way.

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Each year billions of day-old male chicks are killed in industrial grinders. CRISPR could change that.

Marka

Locked out on the first day. New privacy worries. It's the upgrade many tenants didn't ask for.

Patric Sandri

Influencers have taken modest fashion from niche to mainstream. And they've made me feel less isolated in the process.

Angela Lang/CNET

She plays kick-ass General Okoye in Black Panther and a fierce survivor in The Walking Dead. IRL, she's working to improve the lives of women.

Mark Mann

The all-purpose connector will help your computer, phone and gadgets get along better.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Preparing a commercial jumbo jet for its next trip isn't easy. Especially when you've got only 90 minutes to do it.

Josh Miller/CNET