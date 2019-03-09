9 great reads from CNET this week

Been busy this week trying to figure out how Facebook's new privacy-focused plans will change your social media habits? Or maybe you've been following the Apple-Qualcomm trial, or deciding whether to buy a Galaxy S10 phone, which went on sale Friday.
No problem. Here are a few of the week's best stories, in case you missed them.
For Fukushima's nuclear disaster, robots may be the only hope
The 2011 meltdown in Japan is still too hot for humans to handle. Send in the machines.
Early adopters, beware: 5G is still kind of a mess
Android handset makers are rushing to launch 5G phones. Here's why you might want to wait until next year before you buy one.
Captain Marvel review: A soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff
The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero cliches in the best possible way.
How CRISPR could save 6 billion chickens from the meat grinder
Each year billions of day-old male chicks are killed in industrial grinders. CRISPR could change that.
Your landlord turns your apartment into a smart home. Now what?
Locked out on the first day. New privacy worries. It's the upgrade many tenants didn't ask for.
Muslims are owning modest fashion, thanks to social media
Influencers have taken modest fashion from niche to mainstream. And they've made me feel less isolated in the process.
Marvel's Danai Gurira is a real-life action hero
She plays kick-ass General Okoye in Black Panther and a fierce survivor in The Walking Dead. IRL, she's working to improve the lives of women.
USB 4 will be more powerful and less confusing
The all-purpose connector will help your computer, phone and gadgets get along better.
If your flight's on time, thank your ground crew
Preparing a commercial jumbo jet for its next trip isn't easy. Especially when you've got only 90 minutes to do it.
Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything you need to know about the Qualcomm-FTC lawsuit: The antitrust case could decide how smartphones get made in the future -- and what they cost.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
