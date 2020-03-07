9 great reads from CNET this week

Our week was once again dominated by news of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe and its reverberations in the tech industry, the economy and our own lives. We also saw the Democratic field of US presidential candidates narrow abruptly following the Super Tuesday primaries. And CNET took readers to the red planet this week via our series Welcome to Mars. Here are the week's musings you don't want to miss:

Making Mars more Earth-like would be a gargantuan task. From giant mirrors to tiny microbes, here's the thinking behind making Mars habitable for humans.

Getty

Commentary: It sounds ridiculous, but TCL's prototype phone with a slide-out screen has shown me the light.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise-built machine uses AMD chips and will simulate nuclear weapon explosions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Many drivers have tackled the issue by spraying Lysol between rides, wearing masks and constructing plastic barriers around their seats.

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

The UAE will launch a probe this year, making it the first Arab, Muslim-majority nation to lead an interplanetary mission.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

It hopes to leapfrog rivals as it reenters the computing business.

Honeywell

Commentary: I totally get why everyone is obsessed with this off-the-rails dating show.

Netflix

Too bad it requires a two-year contract and the monthly price jumps to $93 after the first year.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Commentary: There was nothing like it upon release and there's been nothing like it since.