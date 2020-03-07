CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why Mars isn't going to be terraformed anytime soon, what Uber and Lyft are doing to guard against coronavirus and how one editor fell for a rollable phone.

Our week was once again dominated by news of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe and its reverberations in the tech industry, the economy and our own lives. We also saw the Democratic field of US presidential candidates narrow abruptly following the Super Tuesday primaries. And CNET took readers to the red planet this week via our series Welcome to Mars. Here are the week's musings you don't want to miss:

Terraforming Mars might be impossible… for now

Making Mars more Earth-like would be a gargantuan task. From giant mirrors to tiny microbes, here's the thinking behind making Mars habitable for humans.

gettyimages-112717743
Getty

Forget foldable phones. Large rollable displays are the way to go

Commentary: It sounds ridiculous, but TCL's prototype phone with a slide-out screen has shown me the light.

10-tcl-extendable-phone-prototype
Sarah Tew/CNET

El Capitan supercomputer to blow past rivals, with 2 quintillion calculations per second

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise-built machine uses AMD chips and will simulate nuclear weapon explosions.

The El Capitan supercomputer, built by HPE's Cray supercomputing division with processors from AMD, should get to work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 2023.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Uber, Lyft issue coronavirus warnings, but some drivers feel left in the lurch

Many drivers have tackled the issue by spraying Lysol between rides, wearing masks and constructing plastic barriers around their seats.

gettyimages-1209445504-594x594
Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Hope Mars Mission could change everything we know about the red planet

The UAE will launch a probe this year, making it the first Arab, Muslim-majority nation to lead an interplanetary mission.

screen-shot-2020-03-04-at-10-08-42-am.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Our quantum computer will get 100,000x faster by 2025, Honeywell says

It hopes to leapfrog rivals as it reenters the computing business.

Honeywell's quantum computer uses ytterbium atoms trapped in this chamber, about the size of a football. Lasers manipulate the atoms to direct quantum computing calculations.
Honeywell

Netflix hit Love is Blind is the reality fluff the world needs right now

Commentary: I totally get why everyone is obsessed with this off-the-rails dating show.

loveisblind-season1-episode2-00-02-29-20
Netflix

AT&T TV hands-on: Nationwide service starts streaming at $50 a month

Too bad it requires a two-year contract and the monthly price jumps to $93 after the first year.

AT&T TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

3 years on, I'm still recovering from Breath of the Wild

Commentary: There was nothing like it upon release and there's been nothing like it since.

gs-zelda-2.jpg
Nintendo