9 great reads from CNET this week

Our week was once again dominated by news of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe and its reverberations in the tech industry, the economy and our own lives. We also saw the Democratic field of US presidential candidates narrow abruptly following the Super Tuesday primaries. And CNET took readers to the red planet this week via our series Welcome to Mars. Here are the week's musings you don't want to miss:
Terraforming Mars might be impossible… for now
Making Mars more Earth-like would be a gargantuan task. From giant mirrors to tiny microbes, here's the thinking behind making Mars habitable for humans.
Forget foldable phones. Large rollable displays are the way to go
Commentary: It sounds ridiculous, but TCL's prototype phone with a slide-out screen has shown me the light.
El Capitan supercomputer to blow past rivals, with 2 quintillion calculations per second
The Hewlett Packard Enterprise-built machine uses AMD chips and will simulate nuclear weapon explosions.
Uber, Lyft issue coronavirus warnings, but some drivers feel left in the lurch
Many drivers have tackled the issue by spraying Lysol between rides, wearing masks and constructing plastic barriers around their seats.
Hope Mars Mission could change everything we know about the red planet
The UAE will launch a probe this year, making it the first Arab, Muslim-majority nation to lead an interplanetary mission.
Our quantum computer will get 100,000x faster by 2025, Honeywell says
It hopes to leapfrog rivals as it reenters the computing business.
Netflix hit Love is Blind is the reality fluff the world needs right now
Commentary: I totally get why everyone is obsessed with this off-the-rails dating show.
AT&T TV hands-on: Nationwide service starts streaming at $50 a month
Too bad it requires a two-year contract and the monthly price jumps to $93 after the first year.
3 years on, I'm still recovering from Breath of the Wild
Commentary: There was nothing like it upon release and there's been nothing like it since.
