9 great reads from CNET this week

The digital divide is a massive problem affecting millions of people -- but if you only think about it that way, it can be abstract and overwhelming. It becomes a lot more real when you look at the individuals grappling with it day to day. Like Michelle in Scotland, anguishing over internet bills and her daughter's online schooling. Like Jaqueline and Amelie in Kentucky, trying to get senior citizens registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

They're just a few of the people you'll encounter in the first two stories below, in our continuing series on the broadband gap. Sometimes the answer is changes in government policies, as proposed in an internet access bill just introduced in Parliament in the UK. Sometimes, as one man notes, "you have to think of nontechnical solutions."

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Even in wealthy countries, families are forced to make compromises to ensure their children have the required internet connection for remote learning.

For many seniors and people of color, technology is a barrier to getting the vaccine.

"They are learning progressively to control their body and their mind."

The advanced format is making the iPhone better for photography enthusiasts like me.

Phones have gotten boring, and foldables offered a glimmer of potential excitement. It didn't last.

Shows like Ramy, Transplant and DC's Legends of Tomorrow are pushing the industry away from stereotypical portrayals of Muslims as terrorists. But there's a long road ahead.

Cristiano Amon, incoming CEO of chipmaker Qualcomm, warns in an interview with CNET that the shortage may not end until late 2021.

ViacomCBS is betting Yellowstone is worth more off Paramount Plus than on it.

It was a line powerful enough to send social media into a doom spiral.

