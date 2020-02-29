9 great reads from CNET this week

Coronavirus continued to take a toll on the tech industry this week, not to mention the stock market and economies at large. Most notably, intensifying concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19 -- the respiratory illness the virus causes -- prompted the cancellation of Facebook's big F8 developer event. This year's Game Developers Conference and Geneva Motor Show were also canceled Friday amid coronavirus fears.
Also this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped down, Microsoft revealed specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X. And things got a little heated at the RSA security conference between Huawei and the Defense Department.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Amazon now operates seven different kinds of physical stores. Here's why
When you have $11.6 billion in annual profits, you can afford to experiment.
Sorry, Razr and Galaxy Z Flip: Foldable phones still need a win
The new wave of mobile phones continues to be plagued by worries about durability.
How schools may use kids' phones to track and surveil them
A technology used in a number of prisons could soon be tracking students.
3 red flags you should look for before downloading an app
You may not want to read those terms of service, but you really should.
Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Samsung's most advanced phone fails to hit a home run
Excellent camera features aren't quite enough to overcome an awkward design, questionable battery performance and a sky-high price.
Xbox Series X specs, backward compatibility and everything we know so far
Microsoft's most recent revelations include some basic specs and features.
Hackers can peep through this smart vacuum's camera, research shows
Disconnect the security camera on the Trifo Ironpie if you want to be safe.
Devs review: Nick Offerman plays a scruffy tech CEO in gripping FX miniseries
In this limited FX series on Hulu, Ex Machina writer and director Alex Garland is back to reflect on Silicon Valley transgressions and the ethical limits of technology.
Biggest cosmic explosion since the Big Bang spotted in distant galaxy
No, it's not Betelgeuse. Sorry.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
