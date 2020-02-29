CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How schools are using kid's phones to surveil them, why Amazon now operates seven different kinds of physical stores and what's keeping foldable phones from winning us over.

Coronavirus continued to take a toll on the tech industry this week, not to mention the stock market and economies at large. Most notably, intensifying concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19 -- the respiratory illness the virus causes -- prompted the cancellation of Facebook's big F8 developer event. This year's Game Developers Conference and Geneva Motor Show were also canceled Friday amid coronavirus fears. 

Also this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped down, Microsoft revealed specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X. And things got a little heated at the RSA security conference between Huawei and the Defense Department.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Amazon now operates seven different kinds of physical stores. Here's why

When you have $11.6 billion in annual profits, you can afford to experiment.

amazon-go-grocery-shopping-9382
James Martin/CNET

Sorry, Razr and Galaxy Z Flip: Foldable phones still need a win

The new wave of mobile phones continues to be plagued by worries about durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sarah Tew/CNET

How schools may use kids' phones to track and surveil them

A technology used in a number of prisons could soon be tracking students.

eyes-surveillance-security
Angela Lang/CNET

3 red flags you should look for before downloading an app

You may not want to read those terms of service, but you really should.

gettyimages-1090899300
NurPhoto / Contributor

Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Samsung's most advanced phone fails to hit a home run

Excellent camera features aren't quite enough to overcome an awkward design, questionable battery performance and a sky-high price. 

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-9831
Angela Lang/CNET

Xbox Series X specs, backward compatibility and everything we know so far

Microsoft's most recent revelations include some basic specs and features.

e3-2019-xbox-4093
James Martin/CNET

Hackers can peep through this smart vacuum's camera, research shows

Disconnect the security camera on the Trifo Ironpie if you want to be safe.

trifo-ironpie-m6
Trifo

Devs review: Nick Offerman plays a scruffy tech CEO in gripping FX miniseries

In this limited FX series on Hulu, Ex Machina writer and director Alex Garland is back to reflect on Silicon Valley transgressions and the ethical limits of technology.

01-sonoya-actor-spread-re-01-copy
FX

Biggest cosmic explosion since the Big Bang spotted in distant galaxy

No, it's not Betelgeuse. Sorry.

ophiuchus-lg
X-ray: Chandra: NASA/CXC/NRL/S. Giacintucci, et al., XMM-Newton: ESA/XMM-Newton; Radio: NCRA/TIFR/GMRT; Infrared: 2MASS/UMass/IPAC-Caltech/NASA/NSF