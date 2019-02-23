9 great reads from CNET this week

Samsung paraded out an array of shiny new phones this week -- none as genre-altering as the Galaxy Fold, which opens up like a book to reveal a second, larger display. It's got gadget lovers in a tizzy and CNET calling it "the most exciting phone we've seen in years." And you can expect the buzz to continue next week as more foldable devices are introduced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
But there were many other great stories this week. Here are a few, in case you missed them… below the "fold."
This 5G chip promises sleeker, long-lasting phones
This second-generation chip from Qualcomm comes as we're still waiting on first-generation 5G smartphones.
Galaxy Fold outdoes the iPhone XS. Here's why you still won't buy one
Unless you're crazy rich and have phones to spare, Samsung's $1,980 foldable device may not be for you.
Forget Netflix. Going to the cinema alone is life's greatest guilty pleasure
If you're not going to the theater by yourself, are you even living a full, rewarding life?
The best VR display I've ever seen costs only $6,000
Varjo VR-1 melts away pixels and gets to retina resolution -- with eye tracking and a mixed-reality add-on coming this year.
Before the Galaxy S10, the original Samsung Galaxy S was a confusing mess
As Samsung celebrates its 10th anniversary Galaxy, remember that the first Galaxy S wasn't just one phone. It was four.
Oscars 2019: No one cares about your speech, you just need to go viral
Forget genuine emotion and thanking your peers. The perfect Oscars speech is about easily tweetable GIFs.
These Marvel women make Black Panther, Captain America look fierce
At the 2019 Oscars, Black Panther could take home an award for costumes. We talk to the designers who make your favorite superheroes look badass from head to toe.
YouTube's 'whack-a-mole approach' to child safety isn't working, critics say
The Google-owned video site's latest scandal isn't the first time the service has had a problem with the exploitation of kids.
Galaxy S10 has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Here's why you should care
What's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and why is it good?
Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything you need to know about the Qualcomm-FTC lawsuit: The antitrust case could decide how smartphones get made in the future -- and what they cost.
