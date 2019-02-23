9 great reads from CNET this week

Samsung paraded out an array of shiny new phones this week -- none as genre-altering as the Galaxy Fold, which opens up like a book to reveal a second, larger display. It's got gadget lovers in a tizzy and CNET calling it "the most exciting phone we've seen in years." And you can expect the buzz to continue next week as more foldable devices are introduced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

But there were many other great stories this week. Here are a few, in case you missed them… below the "fold."

This second-generation chip from Qualcomm comes as we're still waiting on first-generation 5G smartphones.

Qualcomm

Unless you're crazy rich and have phones to spare, Samsung's $1,980 foldable device may not be for you.

James Martin/CNET

If you're not going to the theater by yourself, are you even living a full, rewarding life?

Getty Images

Varjo VR-1 melts away pixels and gets to retina resolution -- with eye tracking and a mixed-reality add-on coming this year.

Joshua Goldman/CNET

As Samsung celebrates its 10th anniversary Galaxy, remember that the first Galaxy S wasn't just one phone. It was four.

Samsung

Forget genuine emotion and thanking your peers. The perfect Oscars speech is about easily tweetable GIFs.

Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images

At the 2019 Oscars, Black Panther could take home an award for costumes. We talk to the designers who make your favorite superheroes look badass from head to toe.

Marvel Studios

The Google-owned video site's latest scandal isn't the first time the service has had a problem with the exploitation of kids.

SOPA Images

What's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and why is it good?

James Martin/CNET



