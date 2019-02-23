CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We talk up how awesome it is to go the movies alone, remember what a confusing mess the original Samsung Galaxy S was, and tout the best VR display we've ever seen.

Samsung paraded out an array of shiny new phones this week -- none as genre-altering as the Galaxy Fold, which opens up like a book to reveal a second, larger display. It's got gadget lovers in a tizzy and CNET calling it "the most exciting phone we've seen in years." And you can expect the buzz to continue next week as more foldable devices are introduced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

But there were many other great stories this week. Here are a few, in case you missed them… below the "fold."

This 5G chip promises sleeker, long-lasting phones

This second-generation chip from Qualcomm comes as we're still waiting on first-generation 5G smartphones. 

sdx55-1
Qualcomm

Galaxy Fold outdoes the iPhone XS. Here's why you still won't buy one

Unless you're crazy rich and have phones to spare, Samsung's $1,980 foldable device may not be for you. 

samsung-unpacked-022019-6935
James Martin/CNET

Forget Netflix. Going to the cinema alone is life's greatest guilty pleasure

If you're not going to the theater by yourself, are you even living a full, rewarding life?    

Man on a date with a moose
Getty Images

The best VR display I've ever seen costs only $6,000

Varjo VR-1 melts away pixels and gets to retina resolution -- with eye tracking and a mixed-reality add-on coming this year.

varjo-vr-headset-05
Joshua Goldman/CNET

Before the Galaxy S10, the original Samsung Galaxy S was a confusing mess

As Samsung celebrates its 10th anniversary Galaxy, remember that the first Galaxy S wasn't just one phone. It was four.

samsung-galaxy-s-captivate.jpg
Samsung

Oscars 2019: No one cares about your speech, you just need to go viral

Forget genuine emotion and thanking your peers. The perfect Oscars speech is about easily tweetable GIFs.

gettyimages-97052777.jpg
Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images

These Marvel women make Black Panther, Captain America look fierce

At the 2019 Oscars, Black Panther could take home an award for costumes. We talk to the designers who make your favorite superheroes look badass from head to toe.

BLACK PANTHER
Marvel Studios

YouTube's 'whack-a-mole approach' to child safety isn't working, critics say

The Google-owned video site's latest scandal isn't the first time the service has had a problem with the exploitation of kids.

Youtube logo is seen on an Android mobile device
SOPA Images

Galaxy S10 has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Here's why you should care

What's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and why is it good?

27-samsung-galaxy-s10
James Martin/CNET


