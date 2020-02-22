9 great reads from CNET this week

It's presidential primary season, which gave us a bounty of election-related stories this week including a handy breakdown of where the Democratic candidates stand on key tech issues.

Also, Jeff Bezos launched a $10 billion fund to fight climate change, we (officially) weighed in on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip and S20 Ultra phones, and there was a coronavirus breakthrough -- the first 3D protein map should help pave the way for a vaccine.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

When one letter off leads you to malicious advertisements rather than the website of the former cybersecurity czar.

Commentary: Epic Games' runaway freight train is finally slowing down.

Based on Amazon's environmental track record, some activists say the CEO's philanthropy is "hypocritical."

ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.

From an AI-generated Taylor Swift to a nude sculpture with a buzzing bee colony for a head, artists reflect on the promise and terror of artificial intelligence.

Incredible feats of genetic engineering and frozen biobanks could prevent Australia's iconic marsupials from disappearing for good.

Presidential candidates are paying social media influencers to spread political messages.

Meet the season 12 drag queen waltzing from competitive gaming into reality TV.

Let's go on a $1,500 nostalgia trip.