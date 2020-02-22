CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How presidential candidates are paying social media influencers to spread political messages, why Fortnite isn't the juggernaut it once was and what's a "doomsday vault" anyway?

It's presidential primary season, which gave us a bounty of election-related stories this week including a handy breakdown of where the Democratic candidates stand on key tech issues.

Also, Jeff Bezos launched a $10 billion fund to fight climate change, we (officially) weighed in on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip and S20 Ultra phones, and there was a coronavirus breakthrough -- the first 3D protein map should help pave the way for a vaccine.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Why Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typos are a security fail

When one letter off leads you to malicious advertisements rather than the website of the former cybersecurity czar.

Rudy Giuliani
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fortnite raked in $1.8B last year, but it's still a game in decline

Commentary: Epic Games' runaway freight train is finally slowing down.

Fortnite Chapter 2
Epic Games

Bezos' $10B climate fund won't make up for Amazon's damage, activists say

Based on Amazon's environmental track record, some activists say the CEO's philanthropy is "hypocritical."

Jeff Bezos
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

This could be Microsoft's most important product in 2020. If it works

ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.

20200213-085552
Alfred Ng / CNET

What it means to be human in the age of AI

From an AI-generated Taylor Swift to a nude sculpture with a buzzing bee colony for a head, artists reflect on the promise and terror of artificial intelligence.

christopher-kulendran-thomas-ground-zero-schinkel-pavillon-6
Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Building a 'doomsday vault' to save the kangaroo and koala from extinction

Incredible feats of genetic engineering and frozen biobanks could prevent Australia's iconic marsupials from disappearing for good.

img-1370
Black Bone Illustration

Bloomberg's meme campaign underscores the loopholes in political-ad rules

Presidential candidates are paying social media influencers to spread political messages.

gettyimages-1200442352
Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Rock M. Sakura loves anime, gaming and screaming

Meet the season 12 drag queen waltzing from competitive gaming into reality TV.

rock-m-sakura-cast-bio-1
VH1

Motorola Razr showdown: Original V3 vs. the new foldable screen one

Let's go on a $1,500 nostalgia trip.

motorola-razr-final-17
Angela Lang/CNET