9 great reads from CNET this week

It's presidential primary season, which gave us a bounty of election-related stories this week including a handy breakdown of where the Democratic candidates stand on key tech issues.
Also, Jeff Bezos launched a $10 billion fund to fight climate change, we (officially) weighed in on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip and S20 Ultra phones, and there was a coronavirus breakthrough -- the first 3D protein map should help pave the way for a vaccine.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Why Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typos are a security fail
When one letter off leads you to malicious advertisements rather than the website of the former cybersecurity czar.
Fortnite raked in $1.8B last year, but it's still a game in decline
Commentary: Epic Games' runaway freight train is finally slowing down.
Bezos' $10B climate fund won't make up for Amazon's damage, activists say
Based on Amazon's environmental track record, some activists say the CEO's philanthropy is "hypocritical."
This could be Microsoft's most important product in 2020. If it works
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
What it means to be human in the age of AI
From an AI-generated Taylor Swift to a nude sculpture with a buzzing bee colony for a head, artists reflect on the promise and terror of artificial intelligence.
Building a 'doomsday vault' to save the kangaroo and koala from extinction
Incredible feats of genetic engineering and frozen biobanks could prevent Australia's iconic marsupials from disappearing for good.
Bloomberg's meme campaign underscores the loopholes in political-ad rules
Presidential candidates are paying social media influencers to spread political messages.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Rock M. Sakura loves anime, gaming and screaming
Meet the season 12 drag queen waltzing from competitive gaming into reality TV.
Motorola Razr showdown: Original V3 vs. the new foldable screen one
Let's go on a $1,500 nostalgia trip.
