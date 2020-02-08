9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a pretty good week for many newsmakers. Google and Twitter were among the companies reporting positive earnings for the last quarter. Motorola rebooted its iconic Razr as an impressive cutting-edge foldable smartphone. Even President Donald Trump was acquitted in the Senate on two articles of impeachment.

But tech failed the Iowa Caucus. And coronavirus is really starting to take a toll on the tech industry globally, with LG pulling out of Mobile World Congress because of concerns about the outbreak.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The iNaturalist app helps California Academy of Sciences biologists monitor flamboyant sea slugs and other tide pool inhabitants.

A smartphone app, developed by a company called Shadow, Inc., is at the heart of a mess that's delayed the results in Iowa.

I fixed dozens of original Motorola Razr phones, and they had serious hardware issues.

A quest to digitally detox sheds an unexpected light on personal safety.

Teenagers are using group accounts to flood Instagram with random user data that can't be tied to a single person.

The public can access new research faster than ever before. But in the era of misinformation, new challenges emerge.

Earlier court cases have permitted data scraping. But never for facial recognition.

We would happily learn Simlish if it meant achieving success without student loan debt.

Actress Rosie Perez and screenwriter Christina Hodson talk about making a superhero movie when women are in charge.