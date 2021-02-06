Christopher Plummer dies at 91 Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID package Third stimulus check Best Super Bowl commercials Apple virtual reality headset NASA picks SpaceX for new mission Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

9 great reads from CNET this week

Take a deep dive into the risky business of cryptocurrency trading, the life's work of Jeff Bezos and the resiliency of redwood trees.

You're looking to get rich. You could work hard and rise through the ranks. You could invent something that everybody wants or needs. You could marry into the right family. Or maybe you buy some cryptocurrency and look for a quick score.

If it's the cryptocurrency route for you, be careful. The ups and downs can be intense, as we see in Dan Van Boom's altcoin feature this week. He introduces us to people like Adam, who put in $4,000 and lost it in days, then turned $3,000 into $90,000. After withdrawing a third and losing another third, he had about $20,000 in crypto. But then there's Crypto Spider, who lost $250,000 through fraud: "I think I've been scammed over 100 times."

That's just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Forget Bitcoin: Inside the insane world of altcoin cryptocurrency trading

Many altcoins don't do anything, and some are scams. But average people are getting rich off them.

Dogecoin and bitcoins
Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Why WhatsApp users are pushing family members to Signal

A backlash movement against the messaging app is partly rooted in a distrust of its parent company, Facebook.

Logo of the Signal messaging app on a phone screen
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

'Out on a high note': How Jeff Bezos made Amazon a force in our lives

Bezos loved to take risks and play the long game, resulting in one of the most powerful tech companies in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Microsoft says antitrust issues can be solved with legislation, not lawsuits

CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith see better ways to rein in big tech.

Microsoft logo on a computer screen
James Martin/CNET

Redwoods are made to survive fire, but they don't live alone in the forest

While California's redwood trees didn't completely escape the effects of 2020's huge wildfires, damage to the surrounding environment is a more pressing concern.

Fire damage at Big Basin Redwoods State Park
California State Parks

The COVID-19 pandemic will forever change how you experience live events

Concerts, festivals and conferences will be shaped by tech innovations from the past year.

The virtual stage at the iHeart Media/MediaLink CES 2021 party.
iHeart Media

In HBO's Fake Famous, social media influencers buy their way to glory

Review: Do you want to be famous? A compelling new documentary from veteran tech journalist Nick Bilton shows just how fake social media can be.

Dominique Druckman at a fake photo shoot for Fake Famous.
HBO

UAE's Hope Mars probe could change everything we know about the red planet

The United Arab Emirates will arrive at Mars on Feb. 9. It could rewrite our understanding of the planet's atmosphere.

Astronaut in helmet with Mars as a backdrop
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

How Apple's M1 MacBook changed my mind about the next iPad

The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the MacBook Air
Scott Stein/CNET
