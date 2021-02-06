9 great reads from CNET this week

You're looking to get rich. You could work hard and rise through the ranks. You could invent something that everybody wants or needs. You could marry into the right family. Or maybe you buy some cryptocurrency and look for a quick score.

If it's the cryptocurrency route for you, be careful. The ups and downs can be intense, as we see in Dan Van Boom's altcoin feature this week. He introduces us to people like Adam, who put in $4,000 and lost it in days, then turned $3,000 into $90,000. After withdrawing a third and losing another third, he had about $20,000 in crypto. But then there's Crypto Spider, who lost $250,000 through fraud: "I think I've been scammed over 100 times."

That's just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Many altcoins don't do anything, and some are scams. But average people are getting rich off them.

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

A backlash movement against the messaging app is partly rooted in a distrust of its parent company, Facebook.

Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Bezos loved to take risks and play the long game, resulting in one of the most powerful tech companies in the world.

CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith see better ways to rein in big tech.

James Martin/CNET

While California's redwood trees didn't completely escape the effects of 2020's huge wildfires, damage to the surrounding environment is a more pressing concern.

California State Parks

Concerts, festivals and conferences will be shaped by tech innovations from the past year.

iHeart Media

Review: Do you want to be famous? A compelling new documentary from veteran tech journalist Nick Bilton shows just how fake social media can be.

HBO

The United Arab Emirates will arrive at Mars on Feb. 9. It could rewrite our understanding of the planet's atmosphere.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.

Scott Stein/CNET