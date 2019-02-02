9 great reads from CNET this week

OK. We get it. The Super Bowl is the only thing you care about. But there's still two days before the big game, and a lot happened last week. Apple revoked and restored some important credentials for Facebook and Google. Twitter and Facebook booted "inauthentic" accounts that were part of an Iranian influence campaign. Snopes said it wouldn't renew a contract to identify fake news on Facebook.
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
Robots to the rescue
Whether you like it or not, robots are going to be part of your life.
Here are some high-tech alternatives to Trump's $5.7 billion border wall
Think drones, cameras and AI.
Wireless carriers are building out their networks ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
No one wants to see an Instagram post jam during the big game.
This could be the future of computing
IBM's Q System One points to the promise of quantum computers.
Bose Frames are audio sunglasses that sound surprisingly good
You can hear the built-in speakers, but people around you can't.
Winning movies to stream before the Super Bowl
Just in case the big game isn't enough football.
Samsung, please don't call your folding phone the Galaxy F
The nicknames could be quite unfortunate.
We take the 2019 Ford Ranger for a spin
It's been eight years since Ford sold a new Ranger in the States. It was worth the wait.
The Property Brothers will give you smart-home envy
They watch football from the pool.
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Buying a new TV for the big game? These are your best choices.
How to watch the Super Bowl: Watch the game in the US for free, on TV or online.
