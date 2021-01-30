9 great reads from CNET this week

We were hardly done obsessing about Bernie's mittens when that GameStop thing blew up. You couldn't have missed it, even if your thoughts rarely drift Wall Street's way. It's a tangled tale of startled short sellers, a highly motivated Reddit community and skyrocketing stock prices, with a dash of Elon Musk for good measure.

It certainly consumed our thoughts, and the bandwidth of a handful of our writers. We've been tracking all the action and the reactions, the fluctuations and frustrations, the bits and pieces and the bigger picture. It's made for quite a week.

You can get a taste of that here, among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Commentary: The gains are rooted in disdain for existing financial institutions, tapping into the same emotions as the protests from a decade ago. And it has institutional investors freaking out.

Investors congregating on social media pushed up GameStop's stock value to spite Wall Street short sellers. But experts say it can't last.

The renowned scientist made waves claiming the interstellar object 'Oumuamua might be extraterrestrial. Now he's doubling down.

The Pfizer shot offers protection from the worst of the virus, but it doesn't offer a return to normal life. Not yet, at least.

Commentary: Can't they just like what I like?

It started with a tweet, but in a matter of months it was one of the world's most highly valued cryptocurrencies.

Misinformation on vaccines has run rampant on the internet, but some people are hoping vaccine selfies could help open a dialogue with skeptics.

The mystery has spurred countless conspiracy theories, but we may finally have the answer.

Commentary: It's time for Apple to get fully into VR and for Google to take another stab at it.

