9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a short work week in the United States, but the days were long, especially for senators serving as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Meanwhile, the coronavirus arrived in the US and has now infected more than 1,000 people in China and abroad. Also, the UN is demanding an investigation into the Saudi prince's role in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The facial recognition industry is starting to see that its promises offer a false sense of security.

Megan Jelinger/Getty Images

Lime petitions Apple to yank Scooter Map from its App Store over alleged privacy violations.

Dara Kerr/CNET

The virus, which has infected more than 1,000 people and caused at least 40 deaths, arrived in the US and Europe this week.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Commentary: The time is ripe yet again for a truly budget iPhone.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Review: A sci-fi legend returns, and he's swapped the Enterprise for a bold new look at Star Trek's essential values.

CBS

Chat with a Noam Chomsky AI? See Stranger Things' Joe Keery as a deranged ride-hail driver? Tech imbues 2020's Sundance Film Festival, on screen and off.

Sundance

Commentary: The narrowing of choice online all but forces us into decisions driven by impulse and necessity, eroding our values and conscience over time.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

As part three drops on Netflix, I headed to the CAOS set in Vancouver to see how dark magic brought a '90s favorite back to life.

Netflix

You now count as a viewer of The Witcher and 6 Underground even if you turn them off after the first scene.