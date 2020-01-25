9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a short work week in the United States, but the days were long, especially for senators serving as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Meanwhile, the coronavirus arrived in the US and has now infected more than 1,000 people in China and abroad. Also, the UN is demanding an investigation into the Saudi prince's role in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone.
Facial recognition in schools won't stop shootings
The facial recognition industry is starting to see that its promises offer a false sense of security.
Scooter app wars begin. Lime isn't happy about it
Lime petitions Apple to yank Scooter Map from its App Store over alleged privacy violations.
Coronavirus death toll spikes, China locks down cities: Everything we know
The virus, which has infected more than 1,000 people and caused at least 40 deaths, arrived in the US and Europe this week.
iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2): Here's how Apple can make it successful
Commentary: The time is ripe yet again for a truly budget iPhone.
Star Trek: Picard is a fresh look at Trek with phasers set to angry
Review: A sci-fi legend returns, and he's swapped the Enterprise for a bold new look at Star Trek's essential values.
Sundance 2020: Taylor Swift, underwater VR and other oddities
Chat with a Noam Chomsky AI? See Stranger Things' Joe Keery as a deranged ride-hail driver? Tech imbues 2020's Sundance Film Festival, on screen and off.
Google and Amazon make us worse people
Commentary: The narrowing of choice online all but forces us into decisions driven by impulse and necessity, eroding our values and conscience over time.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: My devil of a day on set
As part three drops on Netflix, I headed to the CAOS set in Vancouver to see how dark magic brought a '90s favorite back to life.
Netflix viewership stats just got more meaningless
You now count as a viewer of The Witcher and 6 Underground even if you turn them off after the first scene.
