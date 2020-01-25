CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why facial recognition in schools won't stop shootings, how Google and Amazon might be making us worse people, and is it time for a budget iPhone?

It was a short work week in the United States, but the days were long, especially for senators serving as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Meanwhile, the coronavirus arrived in the US and has now infected more than 1,000 people in China and abroad. Also, the UN is demanding an investigation into the Saudi prince's role in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Facial recognition in schools won't stop shootings

The facial recognition industry is starting to see that its promises offer a false sense of security.

gettyimages-1181819058
Megan Jelinger/Getty Images

Scooter app wars begin. Lime isn't happy about it

Lime petitions Apple to yank Scooter Map from its App Store over alleged privacy violations.

20190624-090526
Dara Kerr/CNET

Coronavirus death toll spikes, China locks down cities: Everything we know

The virus, which has infected more than 1,000 people and caused at least 40 deaths, arrived in the US and Europe this week.

header-04.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2): Here's how Apple can make it successful

Commentary: The time is ripe yet again for a truly budget iPhone.

iPhone 8
Sarah Tew/CNET

Star Trek: Picard is a fresh look at Trek with phasers set to angry

Review: A sci-fi legend returns, and he's swapped the Enterprise for a bold new look at Star Trek's essential values.

star-trek-picard-stp-s01-addart-stanvert-b-4ci
CBS

Sundance 2020: Taylor Swift, underwater VR and other oddities

Chat with a Noam Chomsky AI? See Stranger Things' Joe Keery as a deranged ride-hail driver? Tech imbues 2020's Sundance Film Festival, on screen and off.

spree-joe-keery
Sundance

Google and Amazon make us worse people

Commentary: The narrowing of choice online all but forces us into decisions driven by impulse and necessity, eroding our values and conscience over time.

amazon-ces-2020-booth-2
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: My devil of a day on set

As part three drops on Netflix, I headed to the CAOS set in Vancouver to see how dark magic brought a '90s favorite back to life.

cas-208-unit-01261rc
Netflix

Netflix viewership stats just got more meaningless

You now count as a viewer of The Witcher and 6 Underground even if you turn them off after the first scene.

witcher-cavill-sword
Netflix