9 great reads from CNET this week

The tech news cycle returned to normal this first full non-CES week of the year. We got pricing details and more on NBC's upcoming Peacock streaming service. President Donald Trump reignited a battle over encryption, calling out Apple for refusing to create backdoors that would help law enforcement agencies unlock iPhones.
And Microsoft also grabbed headlines, with the end to Windows 7 support (upgrade to Windows 10 now, you procrastinators!), the NSA reporting a major Windows 10 security flaw and the release of Microsoft's new Edge browser.
Impossible Burger's biggest eaters aren't the people you think
Vegetarians, vegans, even kosher and halal eaters closed out of pork and cheeseburgers before -- we're not the ones making new fake meats go viral.
Microsoft's new Edge browser, a Chrome cousin, is ready to download
The overhauled browser is more compatible with today's websites. It also gives more power to Google's vision for the web.
Picard star Patrick Stewart has no problem chatting with Data. Alexa's another thing
Stewart and other Star Trek: Picard cast and crew talk deepfakes, Crispr and other tech that terrifies them.
A single contact lens could give your entire life a head-up display
Mojo Vision's smart contacts put text in my eye and let me see in the dark. They're aiming for even more than that.
How brands battle for your attention on Twitter, Instagram
Companies try every trick, stunt or ploy they can conjure up to catch your eye online.
What CES 2020 taught us about this year's phones: Cheaper foldables, 5G and more
Look out for these design and price trends for 5G, foldables and gaming phones this year.
With sex tech hacks, even your vibrator is vulnerable
Some makers of connected sex devices take security seriously. What about the others?
How foldable phone screens made of diamond crystal could fix key flaws
Bendable glass is the missing ingredient in today's foldable phones. But what if bendable screens were made from one of the hardest materials on Earth?
A $1,300 smart bassinet showed me I'm ready for a robot nanny
Commentary: I'm so ready to dump my kid into the arms of a robot. Does that make me a terrible parent?
