9 great reads from CNET this week

The tech news cycle returned to normal this first full non-CES week of the year. We got pricing details and more on NBC's upcoming Peacock streaming service. President Donald Trump reignited a battle over encryption, calling out Apple for refusing to create backdoors that would help law enforcement agencies unlock iPhones.

And Microsoft also grabbed headlines, with the end to Windows 7 support (upgrade to Windows 10 now, you procrastinators!), the NSA reporting a major Windows 10 security flaw and the release of Microsoft's new Edge browser.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Vegetarians, vegans, even kosher and halal eaters closed out of pork and cheeseburgers before -- we're not the ones making new fake meats go viral.

Impossible Foods

The overhauled browser is more compatible with today's websites. It also gives more power to Google's vision for the web.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Stewart and other Star Trek: Picard cast and crew talk deepfakes, Crispr and other tech that terrifies them.

CBS

Mojo Vision's smart contacts put text in my eye and let me see in the dark. They're aiming for even more than that.

James Martin/CNET

Companies try every trick, stunt or ploy they can conjure up to catch your eye online.

Queenie Wong/CNET

Look out for these design and price trends for 5G, foldables and gaming phones this year.

Angela Lang/CNET

Some makers of connected sex devices take security seriously. What about the others?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bendable glass is the missing ingredient in today's foldable phones. But what if bendable screens were made from one of the hardest materials on Earth?

Angela Lang/CNET

Commentary: I'm so ready to dump my kid into the arms of a robot. Does that make me a terrible parent?