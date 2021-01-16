9 great reads from CNET this week

And we're off -- 2021 has officially begun in the world of consumer technology. This week brought us, virtually, both the annual bonanza that is CES and Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. There was no shortage of product introductions and gadget aspirations.
From Samsung, for instance, we learned all about its new Galaxy S21 lineup, and all kinds of other tech it's got in store for the world, from flashy new TVs and a linked fitness app to solar-charging remotes and a SmartThings Cooking service that pairs with its Family Hub refrigerators. And that just scratches the surface -- you'll find much, much more about CES here.
If you've had enough of all that, consider relaxing with a sea shanty singalong, which you can read about below. Our story on the TikTok trend is just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
Samsung Galaxy S21's standout feature is its $200 price cut
Samsung made the move because of lower component costs, some minor tradeoffs and the pandemic.
Verizon CEO makes the case that 5G is more than just faster phones
From drones to 3D renderings of museum exhibits, Hans Vestberg rattles off a list of ways 5G will change your life.
In a post-truth world, we need Wikipedia more than ever
Commentary: Wikipedia is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The free encyclopedia may not be exciting, but its neutral, volunteer-driven content is incredibly valuable.
Tackling my lockdown weight gain with Apple Fitness Plus
I've gained a lot of weight over lockdown. Now I'm turning to technology to help.
After a sucky 2020, Samsung pitches a 'better normal' at CES 2021
With most of us still stuck at home, Samsung wants to make the space a better experience. But the total smart home remains elusive.
Sea shanties are everywhere on TikTok. Here's why
From Wellerman to Drunken Sailor, sea shanties are attracting the attention of landlubber TikTokers. "It went wild. I don't really know what happened," says the guy at the center of it all.
Conspiracy theories collide online as Parler goes dark
Is it a pro-Trump rally? Or a trap? A reliance on encrypted chat apps fuels conflicting messages and a splintering of right-wing groups online.
Marvel's WandaVision on Disney Plus a delightful, surreal superhero soap
Spoiler-free review: Do not adjust your set. Marvel's imaginative new TV show is utterly unlike anything in the MCU, but in the best way.
Imagining the future of CES
Commentary: How can I imagine a world where we can't see ahead more than a few hours? This year's virtual show already felt like science fiction.