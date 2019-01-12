9 great reads from CNET this week

Welcome to the CES edition of the CNET weekly roundup! The annual consumer-electronics extravaganza was in high gear this week as tech companies from around the world descended on Las Vegas. It was a handful to cover, but you can find all of CNET's stories about the event here. And we've selected a few choice items below. Enjoy!
These robots want to give you a helping hand
Succumbing to our robot overlords might not be so bad.
Here are the 10 best products we saw at CES
You'll go broke buying 'em all.
Google Assistant's interpreter mode lets you chat in German, Thai or 25 other languages
What a chatterbox.
This is Verizon's first 5G phone
Spoiler alert: It's also a 4G phone.
Virtual reality feels like a dream gathering dust
What's taking so long?
The foldable phone revolution is at hand
And it's super awkward.
Here's what the future holds for video games
Pong is back!
Impossible Burger tastes so real it made this vegetarian's stomach turn
CNET's Joan Solsman hadn't eaten beef in a decade, but this fake meat was enough to gross her out. (She says that's a compliment.)
This robot gave me confidence the future won't be lonely
Reporter Katie Collins succumbs to Lovot's googly eyes and realizes bots just might make viable companions.
