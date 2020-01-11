9 great reads from CNET this week

So, yeah, CNET was pretty much all about CES this week, as should be the case -- it's the world's biggest tech show after all, and there was a lot to cover in terms of future products and trends. But non-Vegas news kept us busy too.

Facebook, for example, doubled down on letting politicians lie in campaign ads, just as red flags were raised before Congress about how deepfakes and other manipulated videos are putting the integrity of elections at risk. Oh, and President Donald Trump, facing growing scrutiny over his use of US military power in the Middle East, tweeted that Twitter posts will serve as notification to Congress if the US strikes against Iran.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

From high-tech food to folding computers to upgrading your health to a prototype city of the future, these trends mattered.

Jason Hiner/CNET

Some of the most heart-wrenching images from the bushfires involve injured koalas, kangaroos and more. But there are ways humans can help.

Twitter

With the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung shifts its best phone from expensive luxury to everyday affordable.

Angela Lang/CNET

Tombot's animatronic dog Jennie is designed for seniors but loved by all.

Angela Lang/CNET

Several companies share their meat alternatives on the CNET stage at CES. And we're quite impressed.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

Sex tech has its foot in the door, but it's only the beginning.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The trade show offers a glimpse of what the future could look like if facial recognition is everywhere.

Alfred Ng/CNET

Never mind weather reports and playlists -- Neon promises to keep your secrets, teach you yoga and help you find a great restaurant. But can the AI deliver?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Which company came out on top?