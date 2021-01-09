Tesla Model Y Elon Musk is richest person on Earth Stimulus checks coming in 2 phases Vaccine seems to fight coronavirus variants Hubble captures galaxy collisions Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes

9 great reads from CNET this week

Building a DIY computer to run Apple software, getting the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected, tooling down the road on something that looks like a laptop with wheels, and more.

Some folks will go to great lengths to get tech to work just the way they want it to. So it was with CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr, who awhile back not only built his own computer but also did the coding needed to get MacOS working on it. Voila! Hackintosh.

But that machine's days are numbered, thanks to Apple's recent decision to start using chips of its own making in its computers, rather than those from Intel that it had been using for years. An era is coming to an end. With that in mind, Sherr -- who's not alone in his Hackintosh endeavors -- is getting out his tinkering supplies one more time.

You can read about that DIY project below. It's just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Apple's new Mac Mini is killing my Hackintosh

Commentary: Four years ago, I built a PC, then tricked it to run Mac software. Soon, Apple will stop it from working.

Apple M1 MacBooks and Mac Mini
Dan Ackerman/CNET

I got my COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected. What the shot is like

Turns out a stick in the arm is a great way to ring in the New Year.

Syringe in a gloved hand
Sarah Tew/CNET

Test-driving the Walkcar, the 'car in your bag'

With a name like Walkcar, I had to try out this personal electric vehicle. Especially since it looks like a laptop with wheels.

Nic Henry/CNET

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube need to let someone else moderate their platforms

Commentary: It's increasingly clear these companies aren't trustworthy moderators.

Donald Trump speaking, with overlay of the Twitter logo
Getty Images

This is what happens when your Nintendo Switch account gets banned

Say goodbye to your digital games library and hello to purgatory.

Nintendo account message "Unable to download software...."

Parler rife with talk of guns and violence before Capitol riot

The social media site has taken off since Twitter and Facebook started cracking down on misinformation.

Donald Trump using smartphone
Getty Images

My newest fitness tracker is a VR headset

Oculus Move has shown me where fitness apps could head next.

oculus-fitness-watch
Scott Stein/CNET

Jeep Grand Cherokee history: How the SUV evolved over nearly 3 decades

From the initial smash hit to today's 707-horsepower Trackhawk, few SUVs have stood the test of time like the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep

I did yoga every day for a year

I didn't know it when I started, but a daily yoga practice would help me get through 2020.

Doing yoga at home
Getty Images
Now playing: Watch this: Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'
4:23