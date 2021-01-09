9 great reads from CNET this week

Some folks will go to great lengths to get tech to work just the way they want it to. So it was with CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr, who awhile back not only built his own computer but also did the coding needed to get MacOS working on it. Voila! Hackintosh.

But that machine's days are numbered, thanks to Apple's recent decision to start using chips of its own making in its computers, rather than those from Intel that it had been using for years. An era is coming to an end. With that in mind, Sherr -- who's not alone in his Hackintosh endeavors -- is getting out his tinkering supplies one more time.

You can read about that DIY project below. It's just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Commentary: Four years ago, I built a PC, then tricked it to run Mac software. Soon, Apple will stop it from working.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Turns out a stick in the arm is a great way to ring in the New Year.

Sarah Tew/CNET

With a name like Walkcar, I had to try out this personal electric vehicle. Especially since it looks like a laptop with wheels.

Nic Henry/CNET

Commentary: It's increasingly clear these companies aren't trustworthy moderators.

Getty Images

Say goodbye to your digital games library and hello to purgatory.

The social media site has taken off since Twitter and Facebook started cracking down on misinformation.

Getty Images

Oculus Move has shown me where fitness apps could head next.

Scott Stein/CNET

From the initial smash hit to today's 707-horsepower Trackhawk, few SUVs have stood the test of time like the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep

I didn't know it when I started, but a daily yoga practice would help me get through 2020.

Getty Images