CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CES 2020 predictions Streaming wars at CES 2020 Skincare tips Keto tools 2020 tech trends Samsung at CES 2020

9 great reads from CNET this week

What to expect from CES 2020, how a German inventor revolutionized sex tech for women and why Facebook's experiment with hiding likes may not be about mental health at all.

Listen
- 01:58

Goodbye 2019. Hello CES 2020. In tech, we always close out a year with a prelude to the massive trade show. The annual preview of future products helps us spot trends, and this year is no different: We're looking at everything from robots to home security tech. Even streaming wars are expected to make a showing at CES 2020, which officially starts Tuesday.

Outside of Las Vegas, Dell this week showed off a 15-inch laptop that it says offers 30 hours of battery life. We did explosion tests on the toughest iPhone cases. And did you know Sunday is online dating's busiest day of the year?

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

6 things that will dominate CES 2020

The show will offer a preview of the new ways technology is going to improve, encroach on and transform our lives.

CES 2019 welcome arch
Jason Hiner/CBS Interactive

Phones in 2020: Expect more killer cameras, 5G and foldable screens

The first new phones of the year are coming up fast. Here are the most important features and specs they'll bring.

samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-17
Angela Lang/CNET

How a German inventor's basement experiment led to female orgasms worldwide

The Womanizer has become one of the bestselling sex tech devices in the world. 

brigitte-michael-lenke-bild1-womanizer-1
Wow Tech

Uber's last-minute bid to beat gig worker law is latest of many tries

The ride-hailing company takes a new approach with an eleventh-hour lawsuit aimed at California's AB 5. The law could reclassify some gig workers as employees.

20190508-124259-1
Dara Kerr/CNET

For Facebook and Instagram, axing likes may not be about mental health after all

The platforms say they're taking measures to remove pressure and tackle harassment, but the motives aren't so clear.

facebook-instagram-logos-phones-3
Angela Lang/CNET

Australian bushfires: Everything we know and how you can help

Fires have been ravaging the country for months, devastating towns and livelihoods. Here are the best ways to help.

gettyimages-1191100179
Saeed Khan/Getty

Red flags to watch out for when choosing a VPN

These are the warning signs that a VPN isn't all it's cracked up to be.

warning-signs
Getty

Amazon allegedly threatened to fire employees for speaking out on climate change

The accusations come soon after Google fired four of its activist employees.

gettyimages-1169909728
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

California's new privacy law puts you first. Too bad companies are ignoring it

Days without a CCPA violation: 0.

data-privacy-security-hackers-hacking-0954
James Martin/CNET