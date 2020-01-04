9 great reads from CNET this week

Goodbye 2019. Hello CES 2020. In tech, we always close out a year with a prelude to the massive trade show. The annual preview of future products helps us spot trends, and this year is no different: We're looking at everything from robots to home security tech. Even streaming wars are expected to make a showing at CES 2020, which officially starts Tuesday.
Outside of Las Vegas, Dell this week showed off a 15-inch laptop that it says offers 30 hours of battery life. We did explosion tests on the toughest iPhone cases. And did you know Sunday is online dating's busiest day of the year?
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
6 things that will dominate CES 2020
The show will offer a preview of the new ways technology is going to improve, encroach on and transform our lives.
Phones in 2020: Expect more killer cameras, 5G and foldable screens
The first new phones of the year are coming up fast. Here are the most important features and specs they'll bring.
How a German inventor's basement experiment led to female orgasms worldwide
The Womanizer has become one of the bestselling sex tech devices in the world.
Uber's last-minute bid to beat gig worker law is latest of many tries
The ride-hailing company takes a new approach with an eleventh-hour lawsuit aimed at California's AB 5. The law could reclassify some gig workers as employees.
For Facebook and Instagram, axing likes may not be about mental health after all
The platforms say they're taking measures to remove pressure and tackle harassment, but the motives aren't so clear.
Australian bushfires: Everything we know and how you can help
Fires have been ravaging the country for months, devastating towns and livelihoods. Here are the best ways to help.
Red flags to watch out for when choosing a VPN
These are the warning signs that a VPN isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Amazon allegedly threatened to fire employees for speaking out on climate change
The accusations come soon after Google fired four of its activist employees.
California's new privacy law puts you first. Too bad companies are ignoring it
Days without a CCPA violation: 0.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
