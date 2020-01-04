9 great reads from CNET this week

Goodbye 2019. Hello CES 2020. In tech, we always close out a year with a prelude to the massive trade show. The annual preview of future products helps us spot trends, and this year is no different: We're looking at everything from robots to home security tech. Even streaming wars are expected to make a showing at CES 2020, which officially starts Tuesday.

Outside of Las Vegas, Dell this week showed off a 15-inch laptop that it says offers 30 hours of battery life. We did explosion tests on the toughest iPhone cases. And did you know Sunday is online dating's busiest day of the year?

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The show will offer a preview of the new ways technology is going to improve, encroach on and transform our lives.

The first new phones of the year are coming up fast. Here are the most important features and specs they'll bring.

The Womanizer has become one of the bestselling sex tech devices in the world.

The ride-hailing company takes a new approach with an eleventh-hour lawsuit aimed at California's AB 5. The law could reclassify some gig workers as employees.

The platforms say they're taking measures to remove pressure and tackle harassment, but the motives aren't so clear.

Fires have been ravaging the country for months, devastating towns and livelihoods. Here are the best ways to help.

These are the warning signs that a VPN isn't all it's cracked up to be.

The accusations come soon after Google fired four of its activist employees.

Days without a CCPA violation: 0.

