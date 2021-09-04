9 great reads from CNET: Amazon lockers, Russia's internet, movie magic and more

Chances are, you've had an Amazon package delivered to your doorstep at some point -- probably lots of Amazon packages. Sometimes, though, that's not ideal. You might be worried about porch pirates. Maybe you're away from home a lot and don't want boxes sitting out in the elements. For you, there are Amazon lockers.

But those lockers, convenient as they might be, have made unexpected appearances in the most unlikely locations. CNET's Laura Hautala looks at some of the unintended consequences, the pushback from communities and businesses, and the broader issue of Amazon's image problems.

Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

The company has installed lockers in places like a park's path and an obscured side of a gas station, blocking walkers and tempting criminals.

Getty Images

The Kremlin has been cracking down on internet freedoms over the past decade. Activists are fighting back.

Collin Buenerkemper/CNET

For the past 20 years, Massive software has spawned armies of artificially intelligent crowds, from Lord of the Rings to Avengers: Endgame.

Being true to your school could cost you.

Getty Images

Throw away whatever image you have of someone who doesn't want the shot. That group is much more diverse than you think.

MicroStockHub/Getty

Commentary: A variant alleged to be "worse than delta" has received a lot of media attention, but experts say it's far too early to be concerned.

Bloomberg/Getty

Commentary: Social media is a hot mess and Yik Yak is back, but it should've stayed gone.

Screenshot by CNET

Commentary: People awaiting "inevitable" backlash for the wholesome Apple TV Plus show are missing the point.

Apple

Hydroponic gardens are the latest high-tech hobby, but do they have staying power?