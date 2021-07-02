9 games coming soon to Apple Arcade

Shelby Brown/CNET

Since its 2019 launch, Apple Arcade has amassed almost 200 games in its catalog. In April alone, the service added 30 games including classics like Oregon Trail and Fruit Ninja, as well as new titles like Fantasian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris and NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition.

Even after April's massive haul and a busy June, there are still more classics to come, as well as new titles like Proxi, from The Sims creator Will Wright, and Artful Escape from Annapurna Interactive.

Here's every game we're looking forward to playing on Apple Arcade.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Developer: Snowman

Apple

The Alto games are gorgeous, beloved endless runners. Soon you'll be able to race down windswept dunes in Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City on Apple Arcade.

Angry Birds Reloaded

Developer: Rovio Entertainment

Apple

Angry Birds is a timeless favorite. You'll soon be able to slingshot birds and topple structures on Apple Arcade.

The Artful Escape



Developer: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Artful Escape tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self-discovery. Along the way, he battles dead folk legends and, at times, his own imagination.

The Artful Escape was first announced at E3 2017 and was listed in the Apple Arcade lineup. The 2019 trailer shows a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller.

Detonation Racing

Developer: Electronic Square

Apple

Get ready to put the pedal to the metal in this new explosive racing game from the makers of Forza and Hot Wheels.

Doodle God Universe

Developer: JoyBits

Apple

In this world-building game, you take on the role of the Creator. Use your creativity to combine different elements with puzzles, make your own universe and any life that arrives.

Enter the Construct



Developer: Directive Games

Apple

Details have been thin on the ground about Enter the Construct, except that it was expected to be available at Apple Arcade's launch. At that time, the images and videos showed the game as a first-person sci-fi shooter. Since then, there has been little to no information about Enter the Construct, so it's possible it's taken on a new name or been canceled. Directive Games didn't respond to a request for comment, but we'll update if we hear anything.

Jetpack Joyride

Developer: Halfbrick Studios

Apple

Jetpack Joyride is an endless runner packed with high-tech jetpacks, costumes and more from the makers of Fruit Ninja.

Proxi



Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi/Twitter

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court



Developer: Bit Fry

Bit Fry/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This is a basketball-based follow-up to 2019's Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, which was a hyped-up three-on-three ice hockey game where you played as real stars from all kinds of sports -- with added superpowers. Future iterations of the game could bring football, baseball or soccer to Apple Arcade. Ultimate Rivals: The Court is coming out in 2021.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Apple Arcade also recently teamed up with Verizon to offer a free yearlong subscription with unlimited plans.



