8chan back online after rebranding itself as 8kun

8chan

Anonymous internet forum 8Chan has resurfaced under the name 8kun after going offline in August, in the wake of a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. The site's return, as previously reported by Gizmodo, was hinted at last month when its Twitter account revealed the new name.

The account noted over the weekend that it would continue to migrate boards from the old site, with 63 public ones active as of early Monday.

Still absent is the \pol/ board, where the alleged El Paso, Texas, gunman posted a hateful screed prior to the Aug. 5 shooting. Security platforms like Cloudflare and Voxility pulled their support afterward, effectively forcing the site to go dark.

The new site warns users not to post content that's illegal in the US, noting that it'll be deleted and the poster banned. Administrators didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on any changes to the site's policies since the rebranding.

First published at 5:17 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:40 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.