8 of the best movies to watch on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus doesn't exactly have the library of a Netflix, particularly when it comes to movies, but it's already starting to build up a neat back catalogue. Dipping into its deep pockets, the service has already got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray on board.

Which has resulted in some genuine must-watch stuff.

The good news is that if you've bought an Apple product recently, you probably already have access to the streaming service for free. Here's a selection of some of the best movies so far...

Greyhound Apple Tom Hanks steers the ship as director and star of World War II thriller Greyhound. The film follows a convoy of ships hunted by deadly submarines in the treacherous Atlantic. It's the biggest movie on Apple TV Plus so far, as Apple snapped it up after the coronavirus pandemic forced the film to skip theaters.

The Banker Apple TV It's a bit light for the subject matter but The Banker, a biopic of Bernard Garrett -- an enterprising Black business owner who hired a white person to be the face of his company to bypass racist attitudes -- is worth a watch at the very least.

Palmer Apple TV Plus It's easy to forget that Justin Timberlake is an accomplished actor, but Palmer will absolutely remind you of that fact. Playing an ex-convict stumbling into the life of a young boy, Palmer is hardly ground-breaking, but it's carried by Timberlake's central performance. Prepare for tears.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth Apple TV It's more of an animated short than a movie, but considering the subject matter (and the fact Apple TV Plus doesn't have that many movies) we're adding it. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is gorgeous, heart-warming and perfect for families with young kids.

On The Rocks Apple TV Plus On The Rocks brings Sofia Coppola back together with Bill Murray for the first time since A Very Murray Christmas. It's a father and daughter drama essentially. It's a little breezier than Coppola's usual work, but that seems to suit Murray, whose charming, world-weary performance elevates the whole project.

Beastie Boys Story Apple Fight for your right to party with Beastie Boys Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) as they recount the story of their music, and 40 years of friendship with the late Adam Yauch (MCA ). This "live documentary experience" is directed by their longtime collaborator Spike Jonze as a fitting testament to these rap legends.

Hala Apple The coming-of-age story Hala tells a relatable story about the struggle to form an identity, as a teenager balances her Muslim upbringing with her social life and identity as a high schooler.

