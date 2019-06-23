The Apple Watch comes with everything you need, but that doesn't mean it comes with everything you might want. For instance, the charger: Apple's in-the-box charger gets the job done, but it's not the most portable option.
From pocket-sized power banks to charging travel cases, Amazon offers an impressive range of docks, stands and even keychains that can charge your Apple Watch. Here are seven of the best you can find on Amazon.
Twelve South TimePorter
Best Apple Watch charger for travelAmazon
When you travel with your Apple Watch, I'm willing to bet you have two priorities: Keep it charged and keep it safe from dings and scratches.
With Twelve South's TimePorter, you can do both. The case features a built-in magnetic charging disk and power adapter, along with extra space for your Apple charging cube, cables and even an extra Apple Watch band.
Twelve South HiRise Stand
Best Apple Watch charger standAmazon
For something simple yet sturdy, check out another Twelve South product: The HiRise charging dock for Apple Watch. This stand doesn't take up much space, but it looks nice and is sturdy enough to avoid being knocked over in the dark. It also holds your Apple Watch in the ideal position for Nightstand Mode.
Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock
Best Apple Watch charger with iPhone dockAmazon
This dock isn't cheap, but it's worth it if you want a two-in-one stand that can charge your watch and your phone without the need to remove your phone case. Additionally, the built-in chargers free up the ones provided with your phone and watch to use as a spare elsewhere, like at work or in the car.
Oittm Charging Stand For Apple Watch
Best multi-functional Apple Watch chargerAmazon
Not only does this charging stand look neat and futuristic, it's functional and convenient, too. Because it has three USB ports, it's a great charger to have for common areas, such as in your living room, but it would also work wonders for those who need all three to themselves. In the base, you can stock your charging cord, adapters and other small items.
Ugreen Portable Travel Power Bank
Best battery-powered Apple Watch chargerAmazon
This tiny Ugreen power bank uses a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery and built-in Apple Watch charging puck to charge your watch. There's also a USB port if you need to charge something other than your watch.
When the battery is fully charged, this power bank can charge your Apple Watch three to four times, which is perfect for a few days of travel. If you're out for longer, you'll still want to bring a backup charge (or at least the Micro-USB cable that charges this power bank).
Griffin Travel Portable Charger
Best easy-carry Apple Watch chargerAmazon
Another power bank, I included this charger because of its premium-looking design that doubles as a keychain. I know that if I were to carry around something this small, I'd lose it in a heartbeat unless it was connected to something else I carry daily -- my keys. This one packs a little less power than the Ugreen above, offering a 1,050mAh bank, which provides up to 2.5 full charges for your Apple Watch.
