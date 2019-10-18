James Martin/CNET

Halloween is right around the corner. The horror genre is a staple the month of October, but a good mystery (with a dash of suspense) can be equally satisfying. When Apple Arcade landed in the App Store last month, it came with a slew of games for multiple audiences and genres for just $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month. The gaming service includes 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Games are slowly being added to Mac as well.

Apple Arcade debuted with dozens of titles, and Apple has been adding more since. To check it out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.

Here are the best mystery games on Apple Arcade so far:

Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Jenny LeClue envelopes players in a mystery-adventure-thriller narrative, guided by choices you make. The game is set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, where you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who is eager to prove her worth as a detective. When your mother is accused of murder, you set out to prove the truth. You quickly realize that nothing, and no one, in Arthurton are what they seem as you seek out answers.

Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

In this clever, colorful game, Detective Grimoire and his sardonic partner Sally are on the hunt for the murderer of Freya Fellow in the mysterious Tangle Tower. The clues come pouring in long before you cross the first threshold to find out that the prime suspect is a painting. Investigate, explore, gather evidence, question suspects and solve puzzles to discover the truth.

Murder Mystery Machine

Developer: Blazing Griffin

In Murder Mystery Machine, you're a detective out to prove yourself when a murder case comes across your desk. Explore the crime scene, collect evidence, interview suspects and make deductions to solve the case. You can get hints from your partner if you get stuck, but he's a bit surly. The game releases mysteries in episodes, and the first one is about a murdered politician. Fans of detective procedurals like Law & Order might like this game.

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developer: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

The Bradwell Conspiracy is a narrative-driven first-person game where you have to uncover the truth behind the explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility. At the start of the game, you wake up in the rubble with only a computerized voice in your "smart glasses" to guide you. The glasses guide eventually connects you to another person trapped inside the facility, and you must try to escape together.

Inmost

Developer: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Inmost immediately drops players into a creepy world inside a mysterious house. Despite the pixel art design and tiny characters, the game is gorgeous and immersive from the start. You can play as three different characters-- a knight fighting shadow beasts, a seemingly regular guy or a lonely young girl. As you progress in this hidden-object platformer, you'll find that the characters' stories are connected as they fight the forces of evil.

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

Neo Cab is a survival game for the digital age embroiled in a mystery. You play as Lina, the last human taxi driver in a world overcome by automation. When you move to Los Ojos to reconnect with your best friend, Savy, things don't go as planned when she vanishes. With no other options, you must keep taking passengers to earn money and get information about Savy's disappearance. Just keep an eye on your Feelgrid bracelet to stay in tune with your emotions and ultimately remain human in this tech-noir game.

The Get Out Kids

Developer: Frosty Pop

The Get Out Kids mixes mystery with nostalgia, taking players back to 1984. Molly, Salim and Molly's dog Moses sneak out one night to catch a late showing of the Ghostblasters movie at the local drive-in. Along they way, they have to navigate creepy woods and sneak past the surly cemetery groundskeeper. When Moses goes missing suddenly and suspiciously, Molly and Salim begin an adventure to find out what happened to their canine friend. This narrative-driven game includes puzzles, hidden object searches and more.

