7 Labor Day 2020 laptop deals available right now

Labor Day laptop deals have begun. If you need a new laptop this fall, the upcoming holiday weekend offers a number of discounts from Amazon, Best Buy and NewEgg. And many deals are already on offer. Since your holiday weekend plans likely involve activities more fun than shopping for a new laptop, I've done the legwork for you.

Here are seven of the best Labor Day laptop deals I found, from a budget model to an RTX gaming laptop. All but one of the laptops feature roomy 15.6-inch displays since you will probably spend more time at home this year than commuting or traveling for work or pleasure, making screen real estate more valuable than portability.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

And if you're a college student or are buying for a college student and eyeing the deals below from Best Buy, you should note that Best Buy's Student Deals program provides additional savings -- usually $100 or $150 -- on top of any current discounts Best Buy is offering. To qualify for Student Deals, you need to be in college and have a My Best Buy membership (it's free to sign up). The fine print for college eligibility says you must be "a college student actively enrolled in at least one course at a post-secondary educational institution or a parent or legal guardian ('Parent') of a student actively enrolled at primary, secondary or post-secondary educational institution."

Asus This budget laptop features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display powered by an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. For storage, it supplies a 512GB SSD. Missing out on a current, 10th-gen Intel CPU is a bit disappointing, but getting a full HD display at this price is a boon when many budget models offer only 1,366x768-pixel resolution. And while the MX250 graphics don't turn this laptop into a gaming machine, they do offer a boost from the integrated Intel graphics that most budget laptops offer. Lastly, getting 512GB of solid-state storage is a pleasant surprise when 256GB is usually on offer at this price.

ASUS For only $99 more than the above Asus model, you get some gaming capability and increased durability. This 15.6-inch laptop features a ninth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 512 GB SSD. The GTX 1650 GPU has enough muscle to power casual games such as Fortnite and CS:GO at full HD resolution. The laptop passed MIL-STD-810G tests to prove it can withstand environmental hazards including extreme temperatures, rain, humidity, sand and dust.

Sarah Tew/CNET This sleek two-in-one convertible from HP features an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. With a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, the 15.6-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Acer The only laptop with a screen smaller than 15.6 inches on this list is this two-in-one convertible from Acer because it serves up a high-res display powered by a modern CPU and ample RAM along with ample storage. The 13.5-inch touchscreen has a 2K (2,256x1,504-pixel) resolution. Inside, you get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model supplies a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic trackpad and keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,6644 pixels, the 15-inch touch display offers a resolution above the usual full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The biggest downside we found in our full review was a comparably short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you can't leave your home. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Sarah Tew IMHO, this is the sleekest, best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade laptop also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. This model pairs a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers excellent bang for the buck along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also features an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Read our Razer Blade 15 review.

More Labor Day sales