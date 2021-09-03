7 great Disney Plus movies to binge this weekend

Marvel

In case you haven't noticed, Disney Plus is absolutely stacked. Disney owns Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic, so movies from all of those franchises populates its online streamer -- plus, of course, Disney's own extensive library of classics. And that doesn't even factor in TV shows, which have gotten plenty of spotlight recently thanks to the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe stretching out with excellent spinoff series including WandaVision and Loki.

If you're new to Disney Plus, you're probably going to rush straight to your old favorites. But once you're done binge-watching through childhood memories, you'll realize just how much there is to sift through.

In fact, Disney Plus can be overwhelming. So we're here to help. Instead of creating a comprehensive list of every classic flick the streamer offers, we are offering you a narrower selection to make it easier for you. We will do our best to update this article each week with new recommendations for the weekend ahead.

Here are seven movies you can binge this weekend on Disney Plus. (Note that, sadly, Shang-Chi is not available for streaming.)

Jungle Cruise

Like Black Widow, Jungle Cruise hits Disney's streaming service alongside its arrival to cinemas. As such, you'll have to pay $30 on top of your subscription fee to see it -- a steep price for a solo viewing, but a great deal for a family session. That's good news, because this really is a winner of a family flick, thanks to the production values you'd come to expect from a Disney blockbuster but also thanks to the chemistry between The Rock and Emily Blunt.

"It'll go down as a memorable summer romp that families can watch on a Saturday afternoon for years to come," wrote CNET's Sean Keane.

Inside Out

Just when we thought Pixar was on the decline, it released Inside Out, one of its most thoughtful, powerful movies. Featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, Inside Out made over $850 million at the box office upon its 2015 release. It wasn't just a commercial success either, as it scored 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

I don't think I've ever watched a movie that dealt with the issue of mental health in children quite so delicately. If you have children, and even if you don't, you need to watch this movie

Free Solo



Free Solo is one of the best documentaries ever made. Telling the story of Alex Honnold, the first man to "free solo" El Capitan, it's a character study of a man who makes the impossible look almost banal; an Oscar-winning story that culminates -- quite literally -- in a close-up view of one of humanity's wildest human achievements.

Thor: Ragnarok

Let's be honest, it's the best one. It's the funniest and most charming film in the whole MCU, thanks to leading man Chris Hemsworth and especially to director Taika Watiti. Thor: Ragnarok came in and completely rewrote the book on what a superhero movie could be. If you haven't seen this already, you'll be thirsty for more once the credits roll -- which is fine, because Love and Thunder is out next May.

Up

It's not perfect, and its final act stutters, but Up is one of the most interesting and ambitious animated movies ever made. Watch it for that montage alone. (If you've seen it, you know which one. And if you haven't seen it, you'll find out what I'm talking about.)

Also watch it for Dug the dog, who also now has his own spinoff TV show. Such a good boy.

Aladdin

You can agree or you can disagree, but I believe that Aladdin has the best song lineup of any animated movie that Disney has ever produced. A Whole New World, Prince Ali, Friend Like Me, Arabian Nights -- banger after banger. That's reflected in the critical response: Aladdin is one of the best-rated Disney flicks ever, with a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Empire Strikes Back

The Empire Strikes Back is widely considered the best Star Wars movie for a reason. It features Yoda, the Darth Vader reveal and practically invented the idea of the "gritty" sequel. Above and beyond that, The Empire Strikes Back features real drama, punctuated with some of the most memorable moments in Star Wars history. It's timeless, which means it's good for a watch anytime -- such as this weekend.