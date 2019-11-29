7 Black Friday 2019 deals with all-time low prices

I'm a Black Friday junkie, but I'm also a jaded, seen-it-all-before cheapskate. So imagine my surprise upon discovering some Black Friday deals that are legitimate, bona-fide deals. And because they're going fast, I'm just going to give you a quick list so you can get shopping before time runs out.
Here are seven products with the lowest prices I've seen to date. Any or all may sell out without warning.
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $49.99. Actually, this is one of several Amazon devices in the All-Time-Low Club (here's the full list), but I'll argue it's the best. Great nightstand companion, a full $40 off the regular price.
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: $17.98. How low can it go? Originally $130, a few weeks back it dropped to an all-time-low $30. More recently, it's been $20. And today, special for Black Friday, even less. If you own a garage door, you should own one of these, period.
- Google Pixel 3 (unlocked): $349.99 with promo code BF20. That's the lowest price I've seen for a new, unlocked Pixel 3, which is arguably a better choice than the more expensive, problematic Pixel 4.
- MacBook Air: $649.99. This isn't the current-gen model, so no USB-C and no Touch ID. But this is still a $350 savings and one of the lowest prices ever on Apple's super-slim, super-light laptop.
- Nintendo Switch Lite: $169.60. Just by a hair, this deal from Rakuten seller SNG Trading dips below the previous all-time low of $175. Make sure to use promo code BF20 at checkout.
- Roku Ultra: $48. That's $51 off the regular price! Roku's top-of-the-line streamer does all the 4K and HDR things, but also has the best remote in the lineup (because you can plug in wired headphones -- included! -- for private listening).
- Tribit XSound Go wireless speaker: $19.49. Dual drivers and a passive bass radiator help this mini speaker deliver loud, clear audio -- better than you'd expect given the size and price. It's also waterproof and portable, and it usually sells for around $33. At under $20: total steal.
Have you found any other best-of-all-time deals? Share them in the comments!
