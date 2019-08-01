6 Instant Pot accessories for healthy eating

Walmart

Instant Pot is one of our must-have kitchen devices, and if you don't have one you're be missing out on one of the easiest ways to make quick and tasty, no-fuss meals all week. As a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer (and much more), you can make thousands of satiating meals in a single Instant Pot (plus no dishes!), from flavorful stews to fall-off-the-bone short ribs, summer shrimp boils and decadent mac n' cheese.

For most recipes, everything you need to make a healthy meal is already in the box with your Instant Pot. But with the help of a few smart Instant Pot accessories, you can make almost anything. From breakfast egg cups to steamer baskets for veggies, and a few cookbooks with healthy Instant Pot recipes in mind, these accessories will help you keep your Whole30 or keto plan or simply maintain a balanced diet with loads of protein and veggies.

Amazon This basket will make steaming veggies or boiling eggs even easier. It's available in three different sizes (3qt, 6qt and 8qt) so there's a size that will fit perfectly in every Instant Pot model. The basket also comes with a silicone covered handle, to prevent the handle from getting hot -- no burning your hands!

Amazon This book contains easy and healthy Instant Pot recipes all of which were developed specifically for a low carb high protein Keto diet.

Amazon Make the perfect soft or hard-boiled eggs in your Instant Pot with this egg steamer rack. It holds nine eggs at a time, making this the best tool for meal prep. Chop up some hard-boiled eggs and throw them into a salad or add a soft-boiled egg on top of avocado toast for some easy healthy meals.

Target Whip up some light, healthy meals in your Instant Pot with this great cookbook which includes 75 easy recipes. Each recipe includes a gluten-free option and they are all free of refined sugars. The dishes range from an eggplant parmesan bake to a flourless banana oat bread -- yum!

Walmart These stackable stainless steel Instant Pot inserts are great for cooking multiple things at once. They also serve as perfect pans for cooking lasagna or if it's a cheat-day, cheesecake! We recommend them for anyone looking to save time and make more than one dish at a time in their Instant Pot, such as veggies, rice and protein.

Walmart Make your own yogurt with this nifty Instant Pot accessory. Easy to use and easy to clean, this is a great tool for anyone who loves yogurt. Try out different flavors and unique add-ins to mix up your morning routine breakfast.