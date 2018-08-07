Every now and then I'm going to mix things up a bit. Today, for example, instead of one spotlight deal and a bonus deal or two, I've got quick hits on a whopping six items I think might interest you. So let's jump right in!

Get X-Men: Days of Future Past for free

I didn't think I could love Movies Anywhere more than I do already, but, yep: Now that Microsoft Movies & TV has joined the collective, you can get X-Men: Days of Future Past free when you link your Microsoft account to your Movies Anywhere account. This assumes, of course, that you already have both.

This being Microsoft, glitches happen. When I first linked my accounts, the freebie movie didn't appear. I had to disconnect Microsoft from Movies Anywhere and then reconnect it (via that same link, above) -- then I got my X-Men. YMMV.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, Days of Future Past is a kick-ass movie, a perfect companion to X-Men: First Class.

Get a Samsung Gear Fit 2 for $40

Sarah Tew/CNET

Today only, and while supplies last, A4C has the preowned Samsung Gear Fit 2 for $39.95. Just two years ago, this smartwatch and fitness band sold for $179.

I wore one for a while and loved it. Gorgeous display, tons of features, big library of third-party faces. It's not as ideally matched to iPhones as it is to Android phones, but it works.

This deal is for a used one, which might show scratches or scuffs, but what a steal at this price. Read CNET's Gear Fit 2 review to learn more, keeping in mind it doesn't reflect certain updates (like iPhone compatibility).

Get an Insignia Voice portable Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant for $40

Best Buy

Remember the Insignia Voice alarm clock that's popped up a few times for $25-30? Here's its portable cousin: Best Buy (via eBay) has the Insignia Voice - Portable Voice-Activated Speaker for $40 shipped. Regular price: $150!

At first blush, it's a fairly average-looking alarm clock. But smarts lurk beneath: It's also a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. And it has a rechargeable battery, one that's good for up to 5 hours.

So, basically, for the same price as a Google Home Mini, you get something that's portable and has a much more robust speaker. Oh, and a clock! Everybody likes clocks.

Save on Ninety7's Echo docks and speakers, starting at $20

Ninety7

Are you more of an Echo house? Head to Ninety7 and check out the Dox battery base for Echo Dot, Vaux portable speaker dock for Echo Dot and Sky Tote battery base for Echo 2. Then apply promo code CNET10 to any of them to save an additional $10! They're already on sale; this is an extra discount just for Cheapskate readers.

I'm particularly enamored of the Vaux, which is just $29.95 with the code. I own one; it provides a much-needed speaker boost for the Dot. So if you grabbed a Dot during Prime Day, this is a great upgrade.

Get an HP 24-g011 all-in-one desktop for $460

HP

If you mostly work at a desk, why settle for a laptop with a relatively tiny 15- or even 17-inch screen? I've long been a fan of the all-in-one desktop, which gives you a nice, big display without the ugly clutter of a tower case.

Like this one: For a limited time, Daily Steals has the HP 24-g011 all-in-one desktop for $460 with promo code CHPSKTPC. That's $90 off and the lowest price you'll find anywhere.

New, not refurbished, the HP 24 is a looker. It's modeled in white, with a 24-inch full HD display. It's not a touchscreen, though, and the mouse and keyboard aren't wireless. However, the system has a built-in DVD burner in case you're still dealing with that kind of media, plus a three-in-one media reader, a webcam and Windows 10 Home.

Don't expect a powerhouse. Do expect a really pretty machine that's perfectly suitable for home-computing tasks.

Get a cordless rotary tool for $16

Tacklife

The Dremel brand is synonymous with rotary tools, but it's hardly the only game in town. For example, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Tacklife PCG01B Cordless Rotary Tool is just $16 with promo code X2S39ARI. It normally sells for $22.

This three-speed rechargeable tool (which charges via USB) can serve as a drill, polisher, sander, grinder, engraver and more. It comes with 31 accessories and a case to keep them in.

Tacklife backs the kit with a 24-month warranty.

