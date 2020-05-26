The 6 best laptop deals still available at Lenovo's Memorial Day sale

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Lenovo is starting the summer with deep discounts on some of our favorite laptops. A business-minded ThinkPad X1 Yoga (our favorite premium business two-in-one) is discounted by more than $1,000, and the mainstream Yoga C740 (one of our best laptops of 2020) is also marked down. In addition, a few discounted ThinkPad laptops caught our eye as did a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

Note that four of these deals require discount codes that we've listed below. Which that small caveat, let's dive into the deals.

Read more: Yoga C940 vs. C740: Which 2-in-1 is right for you?

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gen 8 models are out, which makes it a great time to find a deal on a Gen 7 version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which CNET loved, calling it "a best-in-class ultraportable that combines premium design appeal with business-grade privacy and security features." Lenvo's flagship ThinkPad rarely dips below $1,000, making this deal noteworthy. You'll need to make do with a previous-generation CPU and fairly average mainstream parts, but you'll still get the elegant X1 Carbon exterior that combines portability and ruggedness. Inside the thin and light carbon-fiber chassis is an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. The 14-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Use code THINKMEMORIAL for the $999 sale price but note that for only $200 more you can get basically the same system but with a 10th-gen Core i5 part. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Low-end configurations aren't the only X1 Carbon models on sale; you can save more than $800 on this fully loaded config with code WEBSPECIAL. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The 14-inch display offers 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. It's not quite as thin and light as the X1 Carbon but still very portable at less than 3.5 pounds. This discounted model features a 14-inch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels and brightness of 250 nits. You can get it for a cool grand with code WEBSPECIAL.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end sibling, the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. The 14-inch model 81TC000QUS features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's discounted by $110 to bring the price down to nearly a cool grand. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with code THINKMEMORIAL, it's almost half off. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and an antiglare finish. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.