5G is now free on Ryan Reynolds' carrier Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile now provides 5G access to all customers free of charge, the company announced Tuesday. The carrier, which is owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G networks for coverage. On all plans, a 5G-compatible phone will switch from 4G to 5G depending on whichever signal is strongest in your current location.

"Every Mint plan has 5G for free ... unlike some of our competitors," Mint Mobile said.

Everyone seems excited about #5G. I am too? I think? pic.twitter.com/rk0OugA9ft — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 13, 2020

"It seems we may never know what 5G is, so we're just going to give it away for free with every plan until we figure that out," Reynolds said in a video.

Mint Mobile's introductory three-month plans cost , $20 a month for 8GB, $25 a month for 12GB and $30 a month for unlimited data. Pricing is the same on its 12-month plans but is slightly more expensive on a six-month option. Plans also include unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada and free mobile hotspot capabilities.

"No 5G signal goes farther (others can be blocked by things like leaves)," Mint Mobile said, adding it uses low-band 600MHz spectrum "because it's the one that benefits you the most."

The three major US carriers use different radio waves for their 5G networks: Verizon uses high-band millimeter-wave 5G spectrum, which is limited to traveling short distances and being blocked by solid obstacles like buildings and trees, while AT&T uses 850MHz spectrum for its low-band 5G network.

T-Mobile also uses low-band 600MHz spectrum -- which has better range but slower speeds -- but is now also integrating Sprint's midband 2.5GHz spectrum since the carrier's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint went through in April.

You can check out Mint Mobile's coverage map here to see if there's 5G service in your area.