5G customers predicted to hit 2.6 billion in 2025

5G will have 2.6 billion customers signed up by the end of 2025, according to a research report by Ericsson. The new networks will cover 65% of the global population by then, and handle 45% of all mobile data traffic, the networking giant predicted Monday. It's quite a jump since Ericsson predicted two years ago that there would be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by 2023. Earlier this year, IHS Markit similarly predicted 1 billion by 2023.

5G, already launched in some parts of the US by Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity.

"We predict 13 million 5G subscriptions by the end of this year," Ericsson said in the November 2019 Ericsson Mobility Report. "A big share of these subscriptions is expected to be in China."

Monthly data per phone is expected to increase from 7.2GB now to 24GB by the end of 2025, Ericsson added.

By 2025, Ericsson is expecting 74% of mobile users in North America to be on 5G; 56% on 5G in North East Asia; 55% on 5G in Western Europe; 25% on 5G in Central and Eastern Europe; 21% on 5G in South East Asia and Oceania; 11% on 5G in both India and Latin America; and 7% on 5G in Middle East and Africa.