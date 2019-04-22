This 59-hour Marvel movie marathon might just break me

Marvel

I'm about to do the craziest thing I've ever done.

Starting Tuesday morning, I'll be subjecting myself to a 59-hour marathon featuring all 22 Marvel movies back to back to back to back to back.

That's right, ALL of them.

That means for two and a half days, I'll essentially be confined to a chair at an AMC theater in San Francisco as I attempt to watch all the movies from start to finish, beginning with Iron Man and wrapping up with Avengers: Endgame on Thursday. (Don't worry, I'll get up to do stretches, use the bathroom and cry in a dark corner.) I'll live off of popcorn, movie theater pizza and peanut M&Ms.

But where will I sleep, you ask? In my chair, of course (I hear it reclines). And when? Probably during Iron Man 3.

Now playing: Watch this: Preparing for a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

For some Marvel fans, kicking back in a theater to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film may sound like a dream. But I am not a Marvel fan. In fact, I've only seen three MCU movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. I liked them, but I'm one of the few people at CNET headquarters who isn't counting down the days until Avengers: Endgame comes out.

Which will make this insane endeavor all the more interesting. Will it turn me into a Marvel fanatic? Will I sleep through half the films? Will I ever have the courage to step foot in a theater again? Stay tuned to find out.

The first film starts at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday and I'll be sharing live updates on Twitter and on CNET between movies, in addition to filming my slow deterioration for your enjoyment. Be sure to follow along to see how I'm faring.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame -- Everything you need to know

But first, I have to pack. If I'm going to spend that long in a theater, I'll need some essentials: a toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, extra socks, a few outfits, some battery packs, a light blanket, an eye mask and earplugs for when I want to block everything out and get some sleep (let's hope the sound system isn't great). I'll probably keep pictures of my loved ones handy to help me in my darkest hours.

Despite concern from my co-workers and family that I've lost my mind (or surely will after this), I'm actually pretty excited. Maybe it's because I'm naive and don't know what 59 hours in a theater can do to a person. I may have a complete meltdown when I finally get to the last film and remember it's three hours long. You may see a side of me I never knew existed, one that reveals how much of a monster I am when I'm sleep deprived and running on nothing but greasy food and my will to survive.

If you'd also like to watch all the movies leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, here's how to stream them. Afterwards, we can bond over our mutual insanity.

Let's do this.

First published April 19.

Update, April 22: Adds video, more details on marathon preparations.