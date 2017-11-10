55-inch Roku 4K TV for $400: Amazing Amazon deal is back

Amazon/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

It's back: The 55-inch TCL S405 4K TV is in stock at Amazon, selling for just $399.

The question is this: Should you buy it, or should you wait for a (possibly) better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal?

First, you can read David Katzmaier's full review of the TCL S405.

But in light of this lower price (compared to when we first reviewed it), here's what you should know before clicking the buy button.

Now Playing: Watch this: TCL S405 Roku TV: Great streaming in a cheap 4K TV

The case against buying

The case for buying

Roku is the best-in-class smart TV platform, with every major streaming app -- from Netflix to YouTube TV -- available or coming soon.



Thanks to the Movies Anywhere



The 49-inch version of this same TV is a Black Friday special at several retailers for $350. In that light, spending an extra $50 for a larger 55-inch screen is a no-brainer.



As long as it stays in stock at Amazon, this is a no-fuss/no-muss buy: No worrying about gift cards, no inducement to buy more stuff. And there's no need to wait: You may well have the TV in your living room by Thanksgiving.



If you're not a stickler for picture quality, the image on this TV will be "good enough."



81 percent of Amazon reviewers (out of almost 900) rated it 4 or 5 stars.

The final decision, of course, is up to you. But I can tell you that at least one CNET editor scooped up this TV when it was available at this same price a few days ago. And -- so far, at least -- he doesn't have any regrets.

See the TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV at Amazon

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100