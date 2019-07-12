530K people want to raid Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

Barry King

Are UFOs real? Over 530,000 have pledged to find out. A Facebook event named Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us has become an internet sensation. At the time of writing, 537,000 users have signed up to attend the event, located in the deserts of Nevada, and another 525,000 are "interested" in attending (read: cowards).

Here's the plan, as per the creator of the event: "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens."

"Naruto run" refers to the main character in the eponymous Naruto anime, as seen below. So, that's it. After decades of mystery, humanity will Naruto run its way to unravelling alien life.

It's not going to happen. Unfortunately, the event is fake. Fortunately, the memes are real. In an instance of the internet unifying over a key issue of our time, Twitter, Facebook and Reddit really gave us the goods.

me breaking in to Area 51 to get me a big tiddie alien gf pic.twitter.com/BvLVBe21BZ — have u seen my juul (@vlonememo) July 12, 2019

Me and the aliens after busting them out of Area 51 pic.twitter.com/FI1fxBxWAO — Tyler (@JunglyJoel) July 12, 2019

aliens watching yall invade area 51 while they chillin at area 52 pic.twitter.com/yyDF8UAvwI — #Fever3rdWin (@goworId) July 12, 2019

Twitter and Millennials: they can’t stop us all



Machine guns on the fences: pic.twitter.com/PHFdrfW7ki — Bry (@BryanRomine_) July 12, 2019

Area 51 is a highly classified zone around 150 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, part of the Edwards Air Force Base. No one really knows what the base is used for, though it's speculated to be for aircraft development, and as such Area 51 has become synonymous with alien conspiracies. The most popular ones involve alien spaceships or aliens themselves, all allegedly housed within the classified zone.

