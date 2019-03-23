50 percent off H&R Block tax software: Saturday and Sunday only

You can't ignore it much longer: Your taxes are due on April 15. But burying your head in the sand may have finally paid off: Today and tomorrow only, H&R Block is offering 50 percent off its current tax software.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services linked from this page.

Before you buy, there are some caveats you should take note of:

The online version of the H&R Block tax service offers the basic service for free , versus its $15 price for the downloadable software And the free version appears to include a state filing, whereas that's extra for the $15 one. So, if you're eligible for the basic version, you should definitely check out that free option first.

, versus its $15 price for the downloadable software And the free version appears to include a state filing, whereas that's extra for the $15 one. So, if you're eligible for the basic version, you should definitely check out that free option first. The Deluxe, Premium and Premium & Business versions all appear to include state tax calculations in the bundled pricing listed below. However, if you choose to e-file your state taxes (rather than print and mail), you'll be charged an additional $20.

The purchase screen for these downloadable packages (all are Mac and Windows except the highest-end option, which is Windows only) includes a pre-selected Extended Download Service option for $5.99, which would let you re-download the software for up to 2 years after a free 60-day grace period. If you don't need this, you can uncheck it.

Want to compare H&R Block to the other tax software options on the market -- and get a crash course in the tax law changes for this year? Check out our round-up of the best online tax software options for 2019.