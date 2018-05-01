The Google Clips camera is now $50 cheaper

James Martin/CNET

Google unveiled its mini Google Clips camera in October, but if you held off on buying one or perhaps want another, now may be your chance. Google Clips is currently on sale for $199, which is $50 off its normal $249 price tag.

Some terms apply: The sale lasts from April 30 to May 13 and is only available to US buyers. You can buy Google Clips at its sale price right now at the Google Store, as well as at Best Buy or B&H.

The Google Clips is a tiny 2-inch camera that uses AI to figure out when to shoot, and records 7-second video when something happens. The selling point is that it can hit record on its own, so you can put it down and let it do the work -- that is, if you trust it to capture the important moments. At $249, we thought it was too pricey to justify getting, but at $199 we might reconsider.