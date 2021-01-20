$50 Beats Flex headphones now available in blue and gray

Enlarge Image Apple

Announced back in October alongside the new iPhone 12 models, Apple's Beats Flex earphones were initially available in Beats black and yuzu yellow, with flame blue and smoke gray options slated for early 2021. Those two additional colors are now available for $50 (£50, AU$80).

While the Flex isn't a true-wireless headphone -- there's a wire between the buds -- it's an affordable, Apple-friendly wireless alternative to the AirPods, which start at around . The good news is they sound better than both the original BeatsX and standard AirPods. They also work well for making calls. Read our full Beats Flex review here.

