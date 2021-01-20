Biden inauguration Lupin: No. 1 show in Netflix LG reportedly considers smartphone exit Lady Gaga's pre-inauguration look Tiger King Inauguration Day palindrome Trump pardons Lil Wayne
$50 Beats Flex headphones now available in blue and gray

Apple's least expensive wireless headphones, the Beats Flex, add two new color options.

beats-flex-gray-and-blueEnlarge Image

The gray and blue versions are now available.

 Apple

Announced back in October alongside the new iPhone 12 models, Apple's Beats Flex earphones were initially available in Beats black and yuzu yellow, with flame blue and smoke gray options slated for early 2021. Those two additional colors are now available for $50 (£50, AU$80).  

While the Flex isn't a true-wireless headphone -- there's a wire between the buds -- it's an affordable, Apple-friendly wireless alternative to the AirPods, which start at around $130 for the standard version with a wired charging case. The good news is they sound better than both the original BeatsX and standard AirPods. They also work well for making calls. Read our full Beats Flex review here.

