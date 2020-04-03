5 top meat delivery options for your Easter or Passover feast

Both Easter and Passover are holidays with big food implications. For many, Easter (April 12) is all about the spiral ham or a tender leg of lamb. Passover, which begins April 8, also often means a big roast of beef brisket, lamb shoulder or roast chicken to celebrate after the ceremonial story (or "seder") is finished.

This year is certainly shaping up to be a bit different from most years, but just because we're stuck in quarantine or the local market's butchers are thinning, doesn't mean we have to go without. We'd previously curated a list of the best online meat delivery services and to make things even easier, we've combed through those delivery services to pull out the best high-end hams, lamb legs, briskets and roasts for your Passover seder dinner or Easter feast. Save yourself a trip to the market this year and score the perfect cut of meat for a festive holiday spread.

Note that to the best of our knowledge, these delivery services are operating at full-capacity, but please check individual services before placing your order to ensure it will arrive in time. Most of these websites have chat-bots to help answer questions about inventory and/or logistics.

Snake River Farms Snake River Farms has Easter on lock with organic Berkshire Kurobuta bone-in pork and, as a bonus, all hams ship free for the holiday. Choose a full ham, half a ham or spring for the Easter feast with half a ham hock plus an 8-ounce Wagyu filet and 8-ounce Wagyu sirloin steak. And this handsome 4-pound Berkshire pork collar is great for a smaller group. Or switch it up altogether with a decadent Wagyu beef brisket with rich marbling. Those start at 14 pounds and go all the way up to 20. About Snake River Farms: SRF specializes in USDA Prime beef and American Wagyu (Kobe-style) beef, known for its rich marbling, tender texture and fantastic flavor. All of its cows are raised sustainably and humanely in the Northwest. It also offers heritage breed Kurobuta Berkshire pork from pigs raised on small family farms in Idaho and the Midwest.

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow is another new meat delivery service and currently has beef brisket in stock. (Not all do right now.) Choose this 7-pound point brisket for your impending Easter or Passover meal. Or treat yourself to a 10-pound Japanese Wagyu brisket -- one of Crowd Cow's signature cuts. About Crowd Cow: A marketplace for high-quality craft beef and meats from farms and ranches around the world. Crowd Cow only works with smaller farms to ensure higher-quality cuts across the board.

Omaha Steaks One of the original butchers-by-mail, Omaha Steaks has a great deal on a 2-pound chateaubriand -- a large center-cut tenderloin. It's a perfectly elegant cut of beef for an Easter meal or Passover seder that'll serve four or five hungry people. About Omaha Steaks: One of the first-ever meat delivery services -- bills itself as "America's Original Butcher" and has certainly been in the carnivore-feeding business for a long time. Keeping up with the growing preference for grass-fed beef, both grain- and grass-fed are now offered (and both options start being fed on grass, but its signature beef is grain-finished); read more about how each option compares.

Porter Road Porter Road has one of the best selections of quality meats you can order online. Porter Road has hormone-free lamb ribs, lamb chops or lamb shoulder for Easter dinner or a Passover seder. Tack on some freshly ground pork sausage or boneless chicken breasts to your order and enjoy free shipping on any order over $100. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze.