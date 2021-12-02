5 gifts for $5 or less: Impulse buy them all today

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Ever feel like you just needed one more gift for someone but didn't know what to get them? There are a lot of really great gifts out there that are not all that expensive, but finding them can be a bit tricky sometimes. Don't worry, though. We've looked around to find some great ideas and pulled together five of our favorite gifts under $5.

There's a little bit of everything here, and each one of them is a great impulse buy. These make for perfect stocking stuffers, little gifts for friends and family or as gift exchanges for coworkers. Be sure to check out all the products below and grab as many of them as you want without feeling guilty about spending a lot of money.

It's always better to be prepared than it is to be caught off-guard, and this multi tool allows you to do just that. This carabiner clip has a built in bottle opener, box cutter, screw driver, wrench and even a ruler. That's a whole lot of function out of something that's about 3 inches long and priced at under $5. If you're struggling to find a great gift for someone who has it all or want an affordable gift to buy for a few people, this may be the perfect option.

Amazon Jenga is a classic and this mini version of it turns all of that fun into a portable package. It comes with 18 mini wooden blocks to stack up at the table to bring some engaging fun at your next even where space may be limited.

No one likes chapped lips which means that everyone can benefit from lip balm. Eos is well-known for making high-quality balms that nourish lips and keep them hydrated for long periods of time. This kit is mint flavored, which should appeal to nearly everyone.

You've probably seen these brightly colored popping toys all over the place, but some of them can be quite expensive. This 2-pack comes with one circular and one octagon shaped popper (there are a few other designs available as well) that are perfect for relieving stress and keeping your hands busy should you need to fidget. These are great for children and adults.

Winter is a perfect time to soak in a nice warm bath, and epsom salts are a great addition to any bath. This 3-pound package is Eucalyptus scented, which isn't overpowering.