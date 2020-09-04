5 Friday deals you won't want to miss

Happy Friday, cheeps! Hope you all have a safe, healthy and enjoyable Labor Day weekend. I'm off Monday; see you back here on Tuesday.

In the meantime, here are five great deals to kick things off. Before diving in, however, a quick heads-up: -- meaning TVs that have Amazon's Fire TV interface baked in. (What are we supposed to call these things? Fire TV TVs?) Prices start at $100 for a 24-inch Insignia model; one standout is a 43-inch Toshiba for $210 (the second-lowest price on record).

Angela Lang/CNET These are tough times -- some of the toughest. I've had my share of low moments, believe me. And while I'm not usually one for self-help books, right now I'm of the mindset that I'll take whatever help I can get. Right now, the Kindle edition of this Lucas Gabriel book is absolutely free. Hopefully it can be a balm for your own troubles. If not, no harm done (and no money spent).

Koch Systeme CS The hot new trend in fry pans is granite coating, which is not only free from potentially hazardous PFOA but also seriously non-stick. They look kind of cool, too, especially if you have matching (or similar) granite countertops. (I'm no expert on these, but from what I've learned, the material is actually a "stone-derived ceramic" made to look like granite.) For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get 40% off Koch Systeme CS Nonstick Frying Pans with Lids by using promo code MDYLLJGH at checkout. That's for the 8-inch and 11-inch pans in the gray color; their post-discount prices work out to just $18 and $24. You can also use that code on the 10-inch pan in red, though it doesn't come with a lid. I picked up one of these a couple weeks ago. It's true to its non-stick word: I was able to fry an egg with zero oil or butter and it scooted out of the pan with ease. One thing to note, however: These pans aren't diswasher-safe. Thankfully, they're super-easy to clean.

FlexiSpot I'm a longtime fan of height-adjustable desks, which let you easily alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day. And with so many of us working (and schooling) from home, now's the time to consider investing in one. Thankfully, you don't have to invest a small fortune right now. FlexiSpot's EC1 desk is currently on sale for $280, which is $20 off the regular price. However, the better deal is the FlexiSpot EN1, which is $50 off the regular price and only $20 more than the EC1. Instead of just up/down controls, it has three programmable presets and a digital display. Both desks are 48 inches wide and available in your choice of colors (some of which are available to ship sooner than others).

Sarah Tew/CNET This won't last long (the white model is already sold out), but I'm sharing it just as a heads-up for the future. (Most deals come around again.) The widely liked Galaxy Fit originally sold for $100; this is the lowest price I can recall seeing. It tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate and more, all via a lovely AMOLED display. Of course, you might prefer the just-announced Galaxy Fit 2, which is similar but offers better battery life. Price on that one? TBD. Read the Galaxy Fit review.

FandangoNow Looking for some new movies to add to your library? FandangoNow's massive Labor Day sale includes some great titles priced at just $5 apiece. These include a good helping of family-friendly fare, such as The Peanuts Movie, Over the Hedge (underrated classic, seriously), Megamind, Paddington and Chicken Run. For adults, it's a no-brainer to drop $5 on any of the following: Almost Famous, Galaxy Quest, Ocean's Eleven and Source Code. The site is also selling a variety of 4K movies for $10 or less -- including a handful for $5. Meanwhile, Apple currently has a few comedy gems on sale for $5 as well, including Office Space and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

