5 fabulous Friday deals: $169 Apple Watch, $32 mini massage gun, $20 Star Wars Monopoly

Happy Friday! I've got a great batch of deals for you today, but also a reminder: The weekend is here. Get out for a walk. Take 20 minutes to meditate. Meet a friend for a long-overdue in-person lunch. More and more I'm realizing the importance of these kinds of self-care activities, all of them easy to forget or put off. Just food for thought, my friends. 💙

As always, these deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All pricing, codes, coupons, etc. are correct at the time of this writing.

Much as I'm a fan of cheaper smartwatches like the Amazfit Bip S, the truth is that for iPhone owners, there's no better wrist-mate than an Apple Watch. The Series 3 is getting long in the tooth, but it's still plenty versatile -- and even more palatable at $169. You can get it in white or black; both versions have GPS but not cellular. Assuming your local Walmart has them in stock for pickup, this would actually make a great last-minute Mother's Day gift. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review to learn more.

ComHoma Amazon seller: Gtracing Direct Price: $60.49 with promo code 8FKR9E7S Having recently reviewed lots of affordable office chairs, I learned two things: There are some surprisingly decent chairs available for under $100, but beware overly aggressive lumbar supports. This chair doesn't have one, which I think is a good thing; it merely relies on a curved backrest. That should prove sufficiently spine-friendly, though I haven't tested it. Over 600 Amazon customers have, however, and mostly awarded high marks. The flip-up armrests are a rarity at this price point; those are great if your current office chair's arms are constantly bumping your desk or table. I'm also quite partial to the attractive black-and-white design.

Astamaniana Amazon seller: Mugu Price: $32 with promo code 3KERR3JP I'm increasingly awestruck at how inexpensive these massagers have become. This model, which closely resembles several I've tested, includes four massage heads, four speeds and USB-C charging. You don't get a carrying case, alas, but at this price something's gotta give. (Last time around it was $38.) Want something larger and more powerful? This full-size massager drops to just $25 with promo code WIRC78AP. It comes with six heads and a carrying case. Before using these or any other massage devices, consult a doctor, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Hasbro Gaming May the Fourth is in the rear-view, but this deal remains. This version of the classic boardgame encompasses all nine movies, with X-Wings and TIE Fighters taking the place of houses and hotels! Be still my spinning beanie propeller...

Songx Amazon seller: Superbear Price: $31.50 with promo code 4KW7Y69U With rare exception, all earbuds look the same, right? Finally, here's something a little different. Available in orange (pictured), green, black and white, the Songx 'buds have a decidedly different style -- and that extends to the case as well. It's a circular aluminum thing that supports both USB-C and wireless charging, and it opens as shown above. Sound quality? Call quality? No idea -- haven't had any ears-on time with these yet. I just think they look incredibly cool, and this discount puts them right in line with other affordable earbuds.

Have a safe and pleasant weekend, all!

