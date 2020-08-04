5 discounted Switch games to buy now on Nintendo's eShop

Major Switch discounts for Switch games are rarer than PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales, so relish them while you can. Nintendo is ushering in August with quite a few deals, most notably in its Quakecon sale that has games like Wolfenstein II and Doom 50% off.

You'll find hundreds of (mostly indie) games discounted on Nintendo's eShop. Below are our five picks.

Nintendo Pokken Tournament DX is one of many great games that was originally on Wii U and ended up being ported to the Switch. Developed by Namco Bandai, it's essentially a combination of Pokemon and Tekken (thus: Pokken). The game got a 9/10 at GameSpot back in 2015, and is $18 off right now.

Bethesda If you're the type of person who likes lengthy RPG games, you've probably played Skyrim. Multiple times. The Switch edition, released in 2017, allows for Skyrim to be played on the go, and it's now 50% off until Aug. 10. You know what that means: Another 600 hours in Tamriel.

Bethesda Featuring the loveable Nazi killer BJ Blazkowicz, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a game set in an alternate future where Germany and Japan won World War 2. It may be set in a dystopia, but Wolfenstein II is a colorful and charming shooter -- and it's 50% off until Aug. 10.

Midway Games If you don't fancy Pokken and are after some more gruesome combat, Mortal Kombat 11 is heavily discounted right now. Released last March for the Switch, the game is 60% off until Aug. 17.