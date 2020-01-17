5-deal Friday: Headphones, home security, LED lighting and more

HolyHigh

Many modern true-wireless earbuds come inside a charging case that can recharge wirelessly, just by laying it on a Qi charging pad. The HolyHigh EA2 true-wireless earbuds come inside a case that is, itself, a Qi charging pad! It's true: Flip it over and lay your phone on it for easy on-the-go wireless charging. So, in a way, it feels like you're buying a portable Qi power bank that just happens to have earbuds inside. And that power bank recharges via USB-C and has a Type-A USB output as well. If you use it just to keep the earbuds powered, the 5,000-mAh battery can net you a whopping 240 hours of total playtime, according to HolyHigh. The earbuds themselves: Pipe design, noise-isolating eartips, IPX5-rated sweatproof and waterproof. I'm listening to them right now; the sound quality is decent given the price, maybe a little flat overall, lacking in detail but definitely good enough for the gym. As with all such earbuds, getting a good inner-ear seal is key. Oh, and speaking of price: Just $33.49 when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon and then apply promo code TYDZD2RD at checkout. That's less than what you'd pay for countless earbuds that don't have a super-versatile charging case.

Seenda Here's the problem with many Qi charging pads: They don't come with wall plugs. Sure, you can use an extra one you've got lying around, but unless it's a QuickCharge (QC) plug, you won't get fast charging from the pad. That's one reason I'm seriously liking this Seenda pad: It has an AC plug built in. What's more, it has a pair of Type-A USB ports right alongside, so you can use it to charge other devices while you're charging your phone. Handy! The pad normally sells for $20, which is decent, but the price drops to $14 with promo code 30SEENDA57.

SimpliSafe In recent years, SimpliSafe has become synonymous with DIY home security. It's also known for offering one of the most affordable monitored security systems you can get. For a limited time, it's even more affordable: This five-piece kit, originally $250, has never been priced this low. It includes the base station (with siren), a keypad, a motion sensor, an entryway sensor and a key fob. You also get a yard sign and window stickers, and you can expand the system with more sensors, a panic button, cameras and so on. Monitoring is optional. Prices for that start at 50 cents per day.

Will Apple do away with the Lightning port someday? Perhaps -- but not yet. Until then, you might want to stock up on cables. This four-pack includes two 3-footers and two 6-footers -- the former good for car use, I think, where you don't want excessive cord cluttering up the place. These cables are not only MFi-certified, they're also braided and covered by a lifetime warranty. What's not to like? To get this price, apply promo code XQVDLEJW at checkout.

Govee I'm increasingly enamored with LED light strips, whether as bias lighting for behind your TV or just to enhance your decor. Govee's 16.4-footer is ridiculously affordable, dropping to $14.53 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon. The strip is controlled entirely by remote. (Some support Wi-Fi, just FYI, which allows for app and voice controls, but not this one.) With it you can adjust brightness and color, set custom scenes and so on. Definitely worth a look if you've yet to try this kind of "mood" lighting.

