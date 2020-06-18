5 coolest smart home accessories you didn't know existed

The dream of the automated home is expanding at a staggering rate, as smart speakers and hundreds of thousands of other connected gadgets like lightbulbs and cameras find their way into homes everywhere. But for every big brand like Amazon, Google, Philips Hue and Arlo, there are hundreds of smaller brands and products trying to innovate in more niche spaces.

These are six of the most interesting, but difficult-to-categorize smart home accessories on the market right now.

Eve If you have a garden or lawn like mine that needs water every morning, but you hate throwing on clothes at 7 a.m. to run out and turn on the sprinkler, the Eve Aqua is a smart, simple solution. You hook it between your spigot and your hose, set a schedule on the app and voila! Your sprinkler will now water on a preset timer. Eve has an app, but it also works with Apple's Home app and Siri.

Chris Monroe/CNET So you have a remote-controlled ceiling fan, but you're always losing the remote and just using the wall switch anyway? Bond has the answer. Basically, it connects your ceiling fan to an app, to Google Assistant or to Alexa. Then you can stow the remote and just tell your voice assistant to switch the fan on or off. Read CNET's review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Flex is a sort of jack-of-all-trades. It has an Alexa-powered speaker and a USB port for adding one of a range of modules, from motion sensors to nightlights. The Flex is a great gadget to bring the smarts of Alexa into the nooks and crannies of your house that don't merit a whole speaker, but where it might be nice to have quick access to setting timers. The modular design also means you get some cool extra features, to make the gadget more security-oriented or more helpful for lighting a dark hallway at night. Pretty much anyone who uses Alexa could find a useful spot for the Flex. Read CNET's review.

Wyze Labs Smart cameras are getting more and more affordable, but no company has pushed that boundary more than Wyze. Their $20 camera is a fantastic product for the price, but I actually prefer their Sense Starter Kit even more. It does require the camera to connect to your phone app, which is the one downside. But for $20, it includes a motion sensor, two door/window contact sensors and a bridge to plug into the camera. That's a really solid deal, and useful for anyone who travels or just wants an extra measure of security at home. Read CNET's coverage.