These 5 Apple knockoffs and look-alikes are actually worth buying

Rick Broida/CNET

There's a reason why Apple tech is so popular. The company's computers and mobile devices are incredibly powerful. But they're also trendy, in part, because they're so beautiful to look at.

No, seriously. Take one look at the clean, simple design of a solid aluminum MacBook Pro and try to tell me that it isn't beautiful. It's impossible! Can't be done! It's too pretty!

Naturally, this kind of beauty comes at a high cost. But if you're interested in the aesthetic look of Apple's best (and you're less interested in cutting-edge performance), you can get attractive-looking, Apple-inspired tech at a fraction of the cost. Here are some of the most Apple-like accessories, Androids and PCs we've ever seen.

There's a lot to love about the current range of Apple iPhones: They're gorgeous devices with blazing-fast processors, awesome depth-sensing cameras and Face ID. But there's something not to love about them, too: their prices, which start at $749 and run all the way up to $1,500 for the current-year Face ID models. There is a much more affordable alternative, however, that's clearly inspired by the iPhone's design: the roughly $330 Xiaomi Mi 8 (right). It's got a look-alike notch in its AMOLED screen and a look-alike stacked dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back. It even offers facial recognition. The Android-based Xiaomi Mi 8 isn't perfect, and there's a more powerful version available (the Mi 9) with a 48-megapixel main camera and 2019's Snapdragon 855 chip (versus the Mi 8's older Snapdragon 845). But that new phone doesn't have the same look-alike feel, and it runs roughly twice the price. Read Xiaomi Mi 8 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET The Apple Watch is an amazing device -- it features a wide array of sensors, integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and… well, let's admit it, it's a sexy-looking status symbol, too. But it's an expensive status symbol: The fourth-generation Apple Watch starts at $399 at the Apple Store. It's marked down a bit at Amazon and elsewhere, but even the Series 3 sale price starts at $199. If you're looking for a similar smartwatch that won't break the bank, you should check out the $80 Amazfit Bip. I know, it's got an absolutely ridiculous name. And, yes, I know: When you get too close to it, the bezeling doesn't really come close to that of the Apple Watch. But we're talking reasonable facsimiles here. And according to CNET's own Scott Stein, this "complete fitness smartwatch that's a remarkable bargain" has a great set of features, too: This Apple look-alike offers weeks-long battery life (your Apple Watch will need to be charged nightly), GPS, water-resistance and an always-on display. It's not a fully polished device like the Apple Watch. Some won't like the plastic design, limited watch faces and lack of apps. But if you just want the look of an Apple Watch with its basic features, the Amazfit Bip is a great option that'll save you a ton. Read Amazfit Bip review

Rick Broida/CNET Apple's AirPod wireless earbuds are iconic. Their design is immediately recognizable. And the earbuds have a great set of features: They pair with your phone automatically, have well-balanced sound and last for upwards of 24 hours on a single charge. They're also pretty expensive, starting at about $159. If you're looking to save major scratch but you still want to keep that AirPod aesthetic, there's a small handful of devices available. CNET's own Rick Broida says the $29 AirSounds (pictured above, alongside Apple's AirPods) "sounded pretty darn good," and can invoke Siri with a double press of its power button. If you squint, you won't be able to tell the difference between the two brands.

Now playing: Watch this: Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much...

The AirSounds get the job done on the cheap, but a better-sounding option is the Soundcore Anker Liberty Air. They look a lot like the Apple AirPods, but feature a noise-isolating design with soft silicone tips, a charging case and bass performance that is better than the AirPods in CNET's testing. And at around $80, they're half the price of Apple's buds.