5 actors who would be perfect to play Wolverine

A viral rumor that The Witcher actor Henry Cavill might be cast as the new Wolverine in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 movie was debunked over the weekend. But that still leaves opens up the question of which actor is best suited to play the beloved X-Men character.

Actor Hugh Jackman played the character of Wolverine for 16 years in various X-Men movies as well as the most recent film, Logan, in 2017. But in 2018, Jackman told MTV he was done playing the character Wolverine.

Here's my list of actors who would be perfect to take on the role.

1. Jon Bernthal

Actor Jon Bernthal is best known as the violent antihero Frank Castle in The Punisher on Netflix. But he would also be an ideal fit to play another Marvel character, Wolverine. Bernthal has a talent for playing tormented characters who use violence to right wrongs. Bernthal could give Wolverine an even darker edge than Jackman has in the past.

2. Jason Momoa

Buff and bearded actor Jason Momoa has already proven his superhero chops as DC Comics' Aquaman. He also portrayed a certain kind of intensity in his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

Even more promising, Momoa has said that he'd jump to play the role. "I'd love to play Wolverine... [Hugh Jackman] was phenomenal. I grew up just loving Wolverine," Momoa said during an interview at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, in 2019.

3. Tom Hardy

Mad Max: Fury Road showed the quiet intensity of Tom Hardy's acting range, but it was his portrayal of Venom that showed he can pull off being a troubled superhero. Hardy also has another connection to comics with his performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. He's gotten into shape for past roles such as boxer Tommy Conlon in Warrior and the criminal Michael Peterson in Bronson.

4. Charlie Hunnam

Actor Charlie Hunnam is best known for playing the complex and flawed character of Jax Teller in FX's Sons of Anarchy. He was good at portraying a gritty-but-sweet antihero, not just in the biker drama Sons of Anarchy, but also in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

5. Oscar Isaac

Actor Oscar Isaac is best known for his role in the recent Star Wars movies as the charming rogue pilot Poe Dameron. But his additional acting roles in the movies Ex Machina, Annihilation and A Most Violent Year show that Isaac is more than just a sci-fi heartthrob. It would also be an interesting change to see Wolverine played by an actor who isn't immediately known for violent roles.

Honorable mention: Danny DeVito

While the comedic actor Danny DeVito isn't the likely choice to be cast as the next Wolverine, some fans think he deserves a chance to play the superhero. Last year fans started a petition to get DeVito cast as Wolverine.

DeVIto is best known for his brash turns as Louie in the TV series Taxi and Frank in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as various roles in movies like Romancing the Stone, Ruthless People, Hoffa, L.A. Confidential and most recently, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Petition organizer Ring Arius cites another reason why DeVito would make the ideal Wolverine: "Danny DeVito's height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine, with Danny being 4'10" and Wolverine 5'3" tall," Arius wrote in the petition description.