40 best movies to watch on Netflix

If you're stuck in the endless Netflix scroll, hopefully this list will help you decide what to watch. Netflix occasionally brings in big directors like David Fincher to serve up originals that make it all the way to the Oscars. But it's also got an abundance of smaller stories perfect for a modestly sized screen. Fingers crossed you'll find something here that hits the spot.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things Netflix A psychological thriller that dives deep into the surreal. I'm Thinking of Ending Things definitely won't be for everyone, but it connects you to the frustrations of the young woman (Jessie Buckley) at its heart, who grapples with breaking off her seven-week-relationship with her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons). While it overstays its welcome a little, I'm Thinking of Ending Things always keeps you on your toes, with atmospheric cinematography and strong performances from Toni Collette and David Thewlis as Jake's fairly odd parents. Fans of director-writer Charlie Kaufman will be pleased.

Mank Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix A black-and-white David Fincher tale about the unsung screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who helped Orson Welles write Citizen Kane. Step back into Old Hollywood, with beautiful cinematography and take in the behind-the-scenes of how studio systems functioned in a different time. Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried are among the exceptional cast of this biographical drama filled with the lightness and darkness of its hero's life.

News of the World Netflix Tom Hanks in a Western directed by Jason Bourne's Paul Greengrass. Enjoy Hanks going full Mandalorian single dad mode as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran who discovers a young girl years after she was captured by Native Americans as a baby. In between helping to return her to her family, he does his usual job of traveling to towns and reading newspapers for a small fee. Don't expect high-octane action: This road movie is fueled more by character development and the beautiful views. Still, you'll want to settle in for a comforting ride with pure sympathetic Hanks at the steering wheel.

The Dig Netflix This fine British drama excavates a whole lot of buried treasure with a distinguished cast in Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Johnny Flynn. It's based on the true events around the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, yielding a priceless trove of Anglo-Saxon artefacts hidden in a burial ship. Romantic, intellectual and moving, The Dig is a full sweep of elegance.

Vampires vs. the Bronx Netflix Vampires vs. the Bronx is a unique comedy-horror in more ways than one. Set in the New York borough of the Bronx, it follows young Miguel Martinez, a big-hearted kid helping to raise money for his struggling local bodega before it's forced to sell. But it's not just new designer clothing stores threatening to move in: Creepy pale neck-chompers are eating up people and their properties. A commentary on gentrification with goofy charm, twists and thrills, Vampires vs. the Bronx is a fresh, entertaining spin on the genre.

Pieces of a Woman Netflix Falling into the movies that make you cry category, Pieces of a Woman is an emotional well that'll steep you in melancholy. Martha's home birth leads to a schism in her marriage as her life falls to pieces. Known for its opening 24-minute childbirth one-shot, this portrait of grief will ultimately take you to poignant places. Plus, see Vanessa Kirby put in her career best performance. Just give her the Oscar already.

His House Netflix His House is a horror flick that hits close to home. Revealing its supernatural evils through a harrowing human story, it follows Bol and Rial, a refugee couple from Sudan, who struggle to adapt to their new life in an English town. Don't expect straightforward jump scares -- His House plays into the psychological specters of the past, adding even more corridors of torment. A heartrending, powerful piece.

The Call Netflix Two movies named The Call came out in 2020. Watch the South Korean one, a time travel thriller revolving around, yep, a phone call. Twenty-eight-year-old Seo-yeon finds a phone buried in a closet in her childhood home. It rings -- and the caller, it turns out, is living in the same house 20 years earlier. Twists right up to the final moment, plus a wild cat-and-mouse chase that alters the past and present make this a must-watch.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Netflix An Aaron Sorkin drama based on a true story? The Trial of the Chicago 7 lives up to its pedigree, following the real-life trial of a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors charged with conspiracy to incite riots. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is both topical and full of compelling theatrical energy.

Enola Holmes Netflix With Fleabag's director, the star of Stranger Things and Superman (Henry Cavill) playing Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes is a guaranteed good night in. The titular hero is Holmes' kid sister, played by an effortlessly engaging Millie Bobby Brown. She's just as talented when it comes to mystery solving and doesn't shy from getting stuck into scuffles with Victorian-era adults twice her size. If you're in the mood for something light and fun, this is a big yes.

Marriage Story Netflix A movie about divorce might not sound like the best viewing experience, but Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story is a journey you'll want to take. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver give two of the best performances of their careers as Nicole and Charlie, a couple who embark on the emotionally and logistically complicated legal processes involved in prying a partnership apart. Painted with an emotional complexity that includes poignantly funny moments along with the painful ones, this is happy-sad at its best.

Okja Netflix 2017's Okja comes from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho -- which should be incentive enough to watch it. Part cheeky dark comedy, part surreal environmental thriller, Okja follows a young South Korean farmer girl whose pet pal is a genetically enhanced super-pig. But Okja is the target of a big corporation that wants her delicious flesh. With an English supporting cast including the likes of Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, Okja sucks you in with its sweetness before showing you a distressing close-up of the meat industry.

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore Netflix If you've had a bad day, this might be the movie for you. When the police refuse to help with a robbery, nursing assistant Ruth and her weird neighbor Tony take matters into their own hands. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore spots the idiosyncrasies of everyday life, before escalating its story into dark places with even darker humor. With a touch of Coen Brothers flair, its perfectly packed 96 minutes will leave you surprisingly emotional.

Uncut Gems Netflix Adam Sandler's Oscar buzz-worthy performance didn't see him nominated, but his turn in Uncut Gems is remarkable. Uncut Gems is a blistering odyssey following a diamond jeweler who's addicted to gambling. Scraping in Martin Scorsese-style '70s crime grit, the Safdie Brothers take you on a frenetic, anxious dash through New York as Sandler's Howard Ratner must retrieve a precious opal to pay off his debts.

The Platform Netflix From Netflix's impressive stash of international films comes Spanish sci-fi horror The Platform. Its high-concept story centers on a tower that delivers food to people on each of its many levels via a platform. Those at the top get the best and most abundant spread, which is devoured as the platform lowers down the levels. Social commentary rings throughout this dystopian thriller, which takes shocking, occasionally gruesome turns all the way to the bottom.

Beasts of No Nation Netflix Director Cary Joji Fukunaga gives you a sobering look at the life of a boy who becomes a child soldier in a West African country embroiled in civil war. Idris Elba stars as the ruthless Commandant along with the astonishing Abraham Attah as the young Agu. A confronting yet quietly hopeful snapshot of war from a human perspective, Beasts of No Nation needs to be on your radar if it isn't already.

The Irishman Netflix Spanning the lives of its mobsters over multiple decades, The Irishman pulls off a 3-and-a-half-hour crime saga. But don't worry -- you can break up this tour de force if you need to. Always clever and entertaining, with Martin Scorsese favorites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci commanding the screen, The Irishman creeps up on you, offering a haunting look at ageing mobsters and the havoc they wreak.

Annihilation Netflix Alex Garland began crafting his particular brand of trippy, existential sci-fi with Ex Machina and continues that train with Annihilation. Based on Jeff VanderMeer's novel, Annihilation follows Natalie Portman's biology professor Lena as she wades through the grief of losing her husband by taking on a job at a mysterious army facility on the outskirts of a meteor landing site. With a cast of female scientists exploring the dangerous zone, Annihilation is a heady plunge into darkness on multiple levels. It's a movie to ponder long after the credits roll. Note: This is available on Netflix in the UK and Australia, but not the US. Sorry!

Always Be My Maybe Netflix A rom-com with a Keanu Reeves cameo and a deep love of food, Always Be My Maybe might just have everything you could wish for. Chef Sasha and musician Marcus reconnect long after their brief fling as teenagers. Always Be My Maybe wraps you up in warm comedy that doesn't always go to expected places.

Roma Carlos Somonte Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical snapshot of the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City tells a small story with staggering prowess. Let Cuaron steer you through the ups and downs of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family. His lens captures intricately beautiful scenes in an album that quietly envelopes you with wonder and grace.

The Meyerowitz Stories Netflix The Meyerowitz Stories is a bittersweet comedy-drama told through Noah Baumbach's grounded lens. The titular stories concern dysfunctional adult siblings, played by Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, trying to live in the shadow of their father. An effervescent cast, including Dustin Hoffman, play these intelligent, albeit miserable, characters as they weave their poignant tales.

Mudbound Netflix Mudbound gives you a historical look at class struggle through the lens of a black veteran and a white veteran who both still have one foot stuck in World War II. Dealing with PTSD and racism in the Mississippi Delta, with a cast that includes Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell, Mudbound's tempest will rivet you to the spot.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix The YA book adaptation that rocketed Noah Centineo to heartthrob status. Playing off a charming concept, To All the Boys I've Loved Before sees Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), a half-Korean, half-white girl growing up in Portland, Oregon, write letters to all the boys she has crushes on. Then her fun little sister sends them off without her knowing. While it hits all the comforting rom-com beats, there's a layer of rare representation that gives this an edge over your average teen flick.

Dumplin' Netflix Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson is the daughter of a former beauty queen, but you wouldn't know it given they're nothing alike. When Dumplin' decides to join a pageant out of spite, she learns a thing or two about self-confidence and confronts her rocky relationship with her mother, played by an always-watchable Jennifer Aniston. Casting a warm, albeit familiar glow, Dumplin' makes the most of its reliable formula.

The Two Popes Netflix Set primarily in Vatican City, this biographical drama follows Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal. It's as fascinating as it sounds. The Two Popes carves up a slice of real-life drama with a first-class two-hander featuring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Netflix The Coen Brothers kick up the western dust with an anthology film that gives you six vignettes all set on the American frontier. One of them is about the titular Buster Scruggs, a chipper singing cowboy who casually sets off a shoot-up in a cantina. But there's a dark twist that keeps you on your toes. Sewing the rest of its stories together with a constant black humor, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Coen Brothers winner.

Dolemite Is My Name Netflix Eddie Murphy returned from his acting break with a glorious performance as Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian who played a character called Dolemite in stand-up routines and blaxploitation films from the '70s. Dolemite Is My Name follows Moore from his job at a record store to the big screen. Tracking Moore's rise to fame and its bizarre and enthralling turns, Dolemite Is My Name does justice to both Moore's and Murphy's talents.

Klaus Netflix You guessed it -- this one's about Christmas. But Klaus isn't a conventional Santa tale. It spins an alternative origin story for the big guy with inspiration from history's Saint Nicholas of Myra. In a fictional 19th-century island town to the Far North, we follow a postman who befriends a reclusive toymaker named Klaus. Along with its beautifully hand-drawn animation, Klaus is a unique, complex take on holiday generosity.

I Lost My Body Netflix This award-winning French film begins with a severed hand escaping a refrigerator in a laboratory and embarking on a Paris-wide search for the rest of its body. What an opening! With a few flashbacks and elegant animation, this strange, satisfying story delves into loss, both physical and emotional, in the most poetic of ways.

Da 5 Bloods Netflix Spike Lee's fierce war drama follows a group of ageing Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader -- as well as buried treasure. With a frenzied energy coursing through it, Da 5 Bloods gives you a look at the Vietnam War through black experiences, delivering an all-too-timely critique of racism and warfare.

Paddleton Netflix Tennis-playing buddies Michael (Mark Duplass) and Andy (Ray Romano) receive devastating news: Michael has terminal stomach cancer. Struggling to let go of his dying friend, Andy joins Michael's road trip in search of medication to end things before they get too painful. Folding comedy into melancholy, Paddleton eases the touching friendship at its core into deftly-affecting places.

Knock Down the House Netflix Even if you're not into politics, this behind-the-scenes look at what it took for a young woman to represent her community and make a difference is overwhelmingly inspiring. Knock Down the House follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other female candidates as they run for Congress in 2018. The obstacles that buffet her campaign and how she deals with them are all captured fly-on-the-wall-style, with fist-pumping results.

Athlete A Netflix Athlete A is a deep-dive into one of the largest scandals in sporting history. It follows the investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star who broke the story of doctor Larry Nassar's abuse of young female gymnasts in the US. The culture of assaults persisted for decades, but there's also light at the end of the tunnel, after brave athletes spoke out.

13th Netflix Ava DuVernay's documentary on the US justice system meticulously covers America's racial history from the abolition of slavery to the present prison structure. If you're in search of educational material, this expansive look at the horrors of mass criminalization of Black people gives you a powerful synthesis of everything you need to know.

I Am Mother Netflix I Am Mother might cover familiar sci-fi territory, but if you're after some James Cameron and Ridley Scott-channeling thrills, you're in the right place. We follow a young girl named Daughter, who lives in a post-apocalyptic bunker with her robot, named Mother, whose purpose is to aid the repopulation of Earth. This intriguing premise and setting is ripe for suspense and dark twists, which I Am Mother delivers in style.

The Half of It Netflix This original YA movie tells the story of Ellie Chu, a shy Asian-American in the remote town of Squahamish discovering her sexuality. A straight-A yet friendless student who has a side-hustle writing papers for her classmates, Ellie helps footballer Paul Munsky write a love letter to Aster Flores. But it turns out Aster's perfect for Ellie instead. A story of self-acceptance told with a delicate touch, The Half of It is a joy.

Set It Up Netflix Set It Up is a rom-com leveled up by the sparkling Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, as well as an ever-brilliant Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs. Harper Moore is a twentysomething assistant to an editor of a sports media empire. Charlie is an assistant to a venture capitalist. Bonding over their shared workplace mishaps, they concoct a plan to connect their two high-strung bosses, thinking it'll lead to lightened workloads. This romance within a romance hits the expected beats but that makes it no less entertaining to watch.

Gerald's Game Netflix If you liked The Haunting of Hill House, then check out Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King novel Gerald's Game. Carla Gugino is immense as Jessie, who goes on holiday with her husband at an isolated lake house in Alabama. Largely sticking to a bedroom setting, we see the couple's troubles go from bad to worse, with Jessie ending up in the impossible situation of being handcuffed to the bed with no one to help her escape. Gerald's Game leads to narratively and emotionally satisfying conclusions, with Flanagan's melancholy-suffused horror that surges into quiet triumph for its haunted characters.

Icarus Netflix Bryan Fogel's influential documentary explores the dark side of sports doping. It sees Fogel plan to enter a cycling race after taking banned substances in a way that will avoid detection, all to highlight the insufficiencies in sports drug testing. But things take a turn when Russian scientist Grigory Rodchenkov exposes a state-sponsored Olympic doping program that he oversees. Icarus is as gripping as it sounds, even if you're not a cycling aficionado.

The Incredible Jessica James Netflix The Incredible Jessica James introduces a delightfully self-possessed main character played by an equally delightful Jessica Williams. The confident and independent Jessica James goes on a blind date where she ends up talking about nothing but her ex. A fresh take on the breakup movie with an empowering lead, this is an easy hit for an entertaining night in.



