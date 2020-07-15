4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of really cheap true wireless earbuds out there but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price point, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken about losing them.

Here are my current dirt-cheap true-wireless favorites, listed from lowest to highest price. I've tried them all.

Amazon The Tranya Rimor started out at $50 but have since dipped to $30. They have decent sound, an IPX water-resistant rating, which means their sweatproof and can withstand a sustained spray of water, and their charging case is fairly compact and charges via USB-C. At 5 hours, battery life isn't fantastic but the charging case does give you 3 extra charges. At $30, they're a bargain. For the same price, you can get the Tranya T3, which looks similar (a lot of Tranya's products look similar). I haven't tried it but has high ratings on Amazon. Tranya says these have 10mm drivers while the T3 has 6mm drivers. The Rimor has more bass but the T3 apparently as better battery life. A new T10 is coming soon.

David Carnoy/CNET While the Tribit Flybuds 3 don't sound stellar (there's a bit of treble push, which is sometimes referred to as presence boost), they do sound decent and feature an ample amount of bass so long as you get a tight seal (I had no problem). They're pretty discreet -- about the same size as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus -- and are equipped with little wings like the Buds Plus that help you get a secure fit. They're also waterproof (IPX7 rating) and deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which isn't great compared to some competing models. However, the case is equipped with a 2,600-mAh battery that can charge the buds 20 times, according to Tribit. Additionally, the case can also charge your phone (it has USB-C in for recharging and a USB-A out port for charging other devices). That bigger battery makes the case a little bulky and somewhat heavy, but the buds themselves are lightweight. They have touch controls and work OK for making voice calls. Note: Tribit is running a deal on Amazon till July 15 that brings the price down to $19.79 after you clip the 20% coupon on the product page.

David Carnoy/CNET The Enacfire E60 is a pretty low-frills affair from a design standpoint and the Enacfire logo on the case is a bit jarring. But like the similarly design Earfun Free, it has both USB-C and wireless charging and is fully waterproof (IPX8 certification, which means it can be fully submerged in shallow water). It delivers good sound for its modest price, with punchy bass and decent clarity. It even has aptX streaming for devices that support it, such as Samsung's Galaxy phones. Don't expect incredible sound -- it's a bit uneven from track to track, sometimes sounding great and sometimes less good -- but again, for the price, it exceeded my expectations. I also thought it performed well as a headset for making calls. It offers good noise reduction and callers said I sounded clear. While it lists for $50 on Amazon, there's currently a 30% instant savings coupon that brings the price down to $35. Important note: You have to make sure to clip the coupon before checking out. If it doesn't apply at checkout, go back to your cart and looking for the "clip the coupon" link to the right of the product.