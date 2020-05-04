4 to-do list apps that let you import tasks straight from Wunderlist before it dies this week

Wunderlist

Sorry, Wunderlist users: Starting Wednesday, you'll no longer be able to use of the list-making app, its owner Microsoft announced back in December. This doesn't really come as a surprise: Microsoft acquired Wunderlist's parent company 6Wunderkinder about five years ago, and debuted its own to-do list app called To Do after that, incorporating many of the same features as Wunderlist.

Wunderlist is still available to current users until Wednesday, but is no longer accepting new signups. With the final day quickly approaching, it's time to find another list-making and organizational app to use, and to move your tasks over.

Here are four task-management app alternatives that allow you to directly import your Wunderlist lists.

Read more: Best shared grocery list apps to save you another trip to the store

To Do

Microsoft

To Do is the natural successor to Wunderlist, as Microsoft built it based on Wunderlist features. Last year the app got a redesign to make it look even more like Wunderlist, with more color and background options, a dark mode option, and the ability to sync across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows and the web. Other Wunderlist features now available in To Do include listing groups (folders), steps (subtasks) and file attachments, and sharing and task assignments.

To move your lists from Wunderlist to To Do, follow these steps from the company:

1. Download To Do on iOS, Android, Mac or Windows. Or open the web app.

2. Sign in with your Microsoft account. If you don't have a Microsoft account, you can create one with your preferred email address (including Hotmail, Yahoo or Gmail). Or, if you have an Xbox, Skype or Live account, you can use that.

3. A pop-up will appear in To Do, directing you to the Wunderlist importer. If you don't see it, find a link to the importer in your settings.

To Do is available for free download on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Todoist

Todoist

Todoist is a productivity app that helps you manage tasks, projects and goals. It syncs across Mac, Windows, mobile phones and via the web and browser extensions, and integrates with apps like Google Calendar and Dropbox. You can also use it to set goals, delegate tasks and see daily and weekly productivity trends.

To import your Wunderlist list, use Todoist's importing tool. You'll have to authorize the data transfer, but can then move all of your Wunderlist projects, tasks, reminders, notes and files to the new app.

Todoist is available for free download on iOS and Android, or as a web app.

Things

Things

For those in Apple's world, the recently redesigned Things app includes to-do lists, reminders, goal-tracking and, on Mac, the ability to work in multiple windows. There is also a quick find feature, and an app-wide tag search. It's fully integrated between iOS and MacOS.

To import your Wunderlist items to Things, do the following:

1. Open Things, and tap the menu bar at the top of the screen.

2. Click File > Import From > Import From Wunderlist.

Things is available on iOS and MacOS, and costs $50 for Mac, $10 for iPhone and Apple Watch, or $20 for iPad. You can try it free for 15 days on Mac.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit

Task management app Zenkit To Do was designed to look and feel similar to Wunderlist, according to Zenkit CEO Martin Welker. It has all of the same features Wunderlist did, including smart lists, list sharing, comments and reminders. It's available free for consumers, but you can upgrade to paid business plans as well.

When you download the app, there's a one-click import tool to bring over your Wunderlist lists.

Zenkit To Do is available on iOS, Android and on the web. Its Personal tier is free, while the Plus plan is $4 per month per user, and the Business plan is $19 per month per user.

More app recommendations