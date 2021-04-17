4 sweet Saturday deals: $7 PopSockets, $18 wireless LED speaker, $5 movies and more

With vaccines and whatnot, the world is starting to open back up again, and I'm actually traveling this weekend. Like, an actual trip on an airplane to a different place. It's been well over a year, and honestly I can't wait.

I mention the trip because today's first item is sort of travel-related. See, I'm only flying one way; for the return I'm renting a truck, one that's very unlikely to support Bluetooth or have a line-in jack. And I must have my podcasts. So I need a speaker, ideally one that can play for 10 hours.

Take a look -- and remember, please, that all deals here are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Codes and coupons are active at the time of this writing and may disappear or expire without warning.

Elehot Amazon seller: Elehot Direct Price: $18 with promo code 32CH7G2O To my eye, this resembles an elongated pop can -- or maybe a shrunken pneumatic tube -- but it's cooler than either one. Elehot's speaker lights up while you listen with your choice of four colors or a multicolor fun-fest. Needless to say, LEDs make everything better. The speaker also supports dual pairing, meaning you can add a second one and enjoy true stereo sound. You can plug an old-fangled phone or MP3 player into the AUX-in jack or even pop a microSD card into the slot (though I have no idea if this thing can shuffle-play or not). It's got an FM radio, too, though without any kind of tuner or display that's basically a scan-for-stations arrangement. Nice to have, but far from ideal.

Rick Broida/CNET If you're not already using the back of your phone for wireless charging or a stick-on wallet, I definitely recommend a PopSocket. These little plastic discs expand to help you grip your phone more comfortably (and securely), then collapse nearly flat for pocket-friendliness. They also function as a phone stand when extended, great for watching videos or doing Zoom calls. But $10-$20? That seems high. Fortunately, promo code CNETPSCK nets you one of a dozen different PopSocket styles (not the one shown above, alas) for just $7. And shipping is free.

Gramercy Pictures For just a buck more than the price of a rental, you can own either of these classics. My questions for you: Which movie is funnier?

Which movie holds up better? My take: Beverly Hills Cop is more laugh-out-loud funny, but The Big Lebowski holds up better. Anyway, the link to the former is below; here's where you can grab The Big Lebowski. Both are from Amazon; sorry to say I'm not sure if they're Movies Anywhere-compatible.

John Falcone/CNET Visible is one of my favorite budget phone carriers, offering unlimited Verizon network-powered service for a flat $40 a month -- or as low as $25 if you jump into Party Pay. Want to test the waters? For a limited time, you can pay just $20 a month for your first three months when you check out with code 20FOR3. This works whether you're bringing your current phone (which must be unlocked and Verizon-compatible) or buying a new one. Speaking of that, Visible continues to offer some pretty sweet deals on phones. For example, you can get a $200 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of a Google Pixel 5. You have to stick with Visible for at least two months, but there's no contract or anything else forcing you to stick around after that.

This article was first published on Thursday. It has been updated to reflect the current deals.

